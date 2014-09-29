The Must-Have Hair Products for Redheads

If we had our way, we’d have been born with natural red hair. It’s bold, fun, and beautiful, and right now it happens to be one of the trendiest colors to wear. However, every redhead knows that with scarcity in numbers (there are so few redheads in the world), when it comes to hair products, things can get tricky.

If you’re stuck wandering up and down the hair aisle wondering which shampoo won’t fade your red hair, or searching through packs of bobby pins only to recognize none will blend in with your tresses, we’re about to put an end to your struggles. Whether you were born a redhead or chose to be one, we’ve gathered the best hair products specifically designed for you. So, take a scroll through our picks, and a step forward to embracing the best red hair!

More From Beauty High:

Fire Red Hair is on Trend, Find Out Why

Instagram Insta-Glam: Fiery Red Hair

12 Problems Only Redheads Understand