The Must-Have Hair Products for Redheads

If we had our way, we’d have been born with natural red hair. It’s bold, fun, and beautiful, and right now it happens to be one of the trendiest colors to wear. However, every redhead knows that with scarcity in numbers (there are so few redheads in the world), when it comes to hair products, things can get tricky.
If you’re stuck wandering up and down the hair aisle wondering which shampoo won’t fade your red hair, or searching through packs of bobby pins only to recognize none will blend in with your tresses, we’re about to put an end to your struggles. Whether you were born a redhead or chose to be one, we’ve gathered the best hair products specifically designed for you. So, take a scroll through our picks, and a step forward to embracing the best red hair!
Ladies with red hair, these are the products you need to have stocked in your arsenal.
Photo:
Antonello Trio/IMAXTREE.com
Infused with goji, pomegranate, and cranberry, this shampoo revitalizes red hair for long-lasting color and super sleek shine, to keep your hair looking fresh for weeks on end.
(Giovanni Colorflage Remarkably Red Shampoo, $7.46, Drugstore.com)
These hair elastic ties come in three shades of red, making any redheaded ponytail look seamless.
(Redhead Hair Ties, $7.97, howtobearedhead.com)
Lightweight yet thorough, this conditioner moisturizes, detangles, shines, and softens all while mantaining a radiant red tone.
(Bumble and Bumble Color Support Conditioner for True Reds, $23, bumbleandbumble.com)
If you're not a natural redhead, your secret is safe with this product. With just one spray, your roots are given an instant red tint to match the rest of your hair in between salon visits.
(Rita Hazan Root Concealer Temporary Touch Up Spray, $28, Sephora.com)
Just like skin, our hair too can suffer from UV ray damage. To keep your red hair from fading while in the sun, this product is a must.
(Pureology Essential Repair Colourmax UV Hair Colour Defense, $19.79, Sleekhair.com)
In between washes, freshen up with this dry shampoo! Specifically formulated for redheads, it will leave no trace of residue or white chalky spray.
(BATISTE Hint of Color Dry Shampoo Vibrant & Red, $8.99, Ulta.com)
With this leave-in treatment, your fiery locks will never look faded again!
(Ojon Restorative Leave-In Treatment for Reds, $29, Sears.com)
Designed for the three common types of red hair — Ginger Red, True Red and Midnight Red, these bobby pins will blend right in with any shade of red hair.
(Redhead Bobby Pins, $7.97, howtobearedhead.com)