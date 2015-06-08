10 Cool Curly Hair Products Under $10

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is all about rocking those effortlessly natural, bouncy, tousled curls. However, that “effortless” look isn’t always easy when it comes to curly hair. Starting each morning with a wrestling match against our frizzy curls is not our idea of a good time, so we’re bringing you our most affordable ride-or-die products to help tame those crazy curls.

MORE: Hair Plopping: The New Way To Air-Dry Curls

Mousse can be a curly girl’s savior. This curl constructor mousse provides ample shine and bounce to those dreaded frizzy tresses without weighing your hair down. Work small amounts of the product into damp hair and scrunch till the product is evenly distributed throughout your soon-to-be luscious locks. Avoid using too much product to stay clear of an unintentionally greasy look. Finish off your hair with a blow dryer fitted with a diffuser attachment and dry on low for perfectly enviable, voluminous curls.

(Samy Curl Constructor Activating Mousse, $5.99, Drugstore.com)

There’s nothing worse than running your fingers through crunchy, stiff hair. While we all want superior hold to keep our curls defined throughout the day, is it really worth dealing with that unpleasant crunchy texture? We think not. Luckily Pantene’s Curly Hair Series Hairspray keeps our styles soft, springy, and defined all day long. It’s constructed with smoothing polymers to protect hair from humidity while its non-aerosol formula provides long-lasting frizz control and shine.

(Pantene Pro-V Curly Hair Series Satin Hold Hairspray, $4.22, Walmart.com)

Paul Mitchell’s Super Sculpt Styling Glaze has a lightweight formula that helps construct super sleek, conditioned curls that last day and night. Superior long-lasting memory technology locks curls into place while leaving them flexible and flowing for #IWokeUpLikeThis hair. Make sure to only use a dime-sized amount (give or take a little depending on length) on damp hair and style as usual. You can also use a tiny amount after styling to help tame flyaways!

(Paul Mitchell Super Sculpt Quick-Drying Styling Glaze 8.5 fl. oz, $9.89, Target.com)

Great for those of us with heat-damaged or dry hair, Organix’s Moroccan Curl Defining Cream penetrates the hair shaft with Argan oil and revives even the most parched tresses. Though defining creams can be used on dry hair, we suggest using it on damp hair before styling so it can really get to work. Try applying a small amount to the tips of damp hair and combing through the hair with a wide-toothed comb to evenly distribute the product without weighing your hair down.

(Organix Moroccan Curling Perfection Defining Cream, $7.99, Ulta.com)

Part of L’Oreal’s sulfate-free hair care line, the EverCurl Hyrdacharge Cleansing Conditioner is formulated specifically for curly hair in need of a moisture boost! The non-drying, anti-frizz system works flawlessly to leave curls soft, defined and glossy to help you embrace your natural locks. For an even more intensive hydrating treatment, massage your conditioner in after shampooing and leave on for 5 – 10 minutes while you shave your legs, wash your face or belt out your favorite shower anthem. Remember to rinse out well to avoid excess product build up.

(L’Oreal EverCurl Hyrdacharge Cleansing Conditioner, $6.99, Ulta.com)

Pantene’s Moisture Renewal Silky Moisture Whip is the closest thing to dessert for starved, parched hair. The luxuriously thick, whipped mousse provides 48 hours of nourishment, protection from heat and shine to unruly curls. Safe to use on color-treated or permed hair, this system claims to erase the damage of a 100 blow dries with continual use. For defined curls, use liberally on damp hair, scrunch for 3-4 minutes (or until the product is dispersed evenly) and then dry with a diffuser on low until your desired result is achieved.

(Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Silky Moisture Whip, $6.49, Target.com)

A perfect addition to any at-home spa night, Dove’s Quench Absolute Restoration Mask is an indulgently hydrating hair mask that promises intense restoration for curly, coarse hair. While the mask may be too heavy for everyday use, we suggest using it once or twice a week for 5-7 minutes after shampooing for gorgeously moisturized curls. Infused with keratin, the mask not only leaves hair silky and manageable in the short term, but helps reinforce strength to dry and damaged hair in the long run.

(Dove Quench Absolute Restoration Mask, $6.99, Drugstore.com)

MORE: 10 Things No One Tells You About Curly Hair

If you’re as obsessed as we are with beachy, tousled, messy hair this summer, then this sea salt waving spray will be the ultimate addition to your summer beauty regime. Effortlessly easy, just spray moderately onto damp or dry hair and scrunch. Follow in the footsteps of Blake Lively and Kate Hudson by nonchalantly tossing your waves to one side and pinning a section behind your ear. Make sure to follow up an intense waving session with a hydrating hair mask or treatment as sea salt has a tendency to dry hair out.

(Got2b Beach Trippin’ Salt Infusion Waving Spray, $5.99, Drugstore.com)

Famous for their affordable, anti-frizz miracle products, John Frieda delivers once more with their Dream Curls Curl Perfecting Spray. The alcohol-free formula leaves hair touchably soft and shiny without a sticky or tacky residue. Spray liberally from midsection of hair to tips (this will help avoid excess product on the scalp), and scrunch to your heart’s desire. Use sparingly on dry hair the morning after to reinvigorate last night’s curls.

(John Frieda Dream Curls Curl Perfecting Spray, $5.99, Ulta.com)

While the term “gel” may conjure images of a young John Travolta’s slicked back locks circa Grease (not that we’re complaining), Garnier’s Curl Shaping Spray Gel gives you the same superior hold without the greasy do! This unique spray gel formula distributes evenly throughout the hair, boosting wavy, permed or curly natural hair. This versatile gel can be used to create a multitude of curls from unruly and wavy to defined and smooth. Spray generously on damp hair (avoid using on dry hair as it may make the hair crunchy), scrunch damp hair until product disappears and then either style or leave to air dry.

(Garnier Fructis Style Curl Shaping Spray Gel, $4.49, Drugstore.com)

Can’t just pick one product? Luckily these products aren’t just great for your tresses, they’re easy on your wallet too! Pick up all 10 products for $65 and get ready to flaunt your enviable curls.