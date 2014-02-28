30 Hair Problems Every Girl Has

We wouldn’t all be so obsessed with our hair if we didn’t have so many ridiculous problems with it. Frizz, split ends, blowouts, and never being able to finish the shampoo and conditioner at the same time are just a few problems, but that’s just the beginning. Below are 30 hair problems every woman has. Have another we missed? Tell us in the comments below.

1. It does not matter how many serums, sprays or magical spells you put on your hair in the summer. Frizz is real and it’s happening, people.

2. Finding a hairstylist you can trust with your hair and your issues (let’s be real, they’re therapists as much as they’re stylists) is just about as hard as finding who you’ll marry.

3. You never “wake up like this” unless “this” means looking like a train wreck.

4. Saying you “just want a trim” and needing to emotionally eat an entire pizza after leaving the salon with hair five inches shorter than when you went in.

MORE: The 10 Stages of a Girl Getting Her Haircut, As Told by GIFs

5. At-home blowouts never look as good as when you get one from a professional.

6. The debate about whether or not to get bangs lasts forever and it is a rite of passage for all women.

7. If you do get bangs, you’ll immediately regret the decision — unless you’re Zooey Deschanel.

8. Those little baby hairs around your face that will just never behave. Ever.

9. It takes F-O-R-E-V-E-R to grow when you want it to be long.

10. You always finish conditioner before shampoo. How does this even make logical sense?

11. The people who can actually do fishtail braids on themselves must have sold their soul for that skill. Side note: If you find one of these people, make friends with them so you can have them do a fishtail braid on your own hair.

MORE: 15 Beauty-Related Conversations You’ve Definitely Had With Your Best Friend

12. You always have to plan workouts around when you’ll wash your hair.

13. The urgency with which you need a hair tie is directly proportional to how many hair ties you don’t have (A.K.A., you never have a hair tie when you need one).

14. When you get a bad haircut, your friends always respond with, “It looks so healthy!” Just don’t even ask next time.

15. Split ends. Why?

16. Sometimes, “I have to wash my hair” is actually a legitimate reason to not hang out with someone.

17. At-home hair color looks like it should be so easy, but so often it comes out looking like you poured a bucket of paint on your head.

18. Static in the winter. It always happens when you’re either: A. Running into an ex, B. In a meeting at work, C. See a cute stranger.

19. Hat hair. If you’re going to wear a hat, just do yourself a favor and commit to it for the entire day.

20. You have a Pinterest board called “Hair I Want” and you will never actually do any of those things (we’re talking to you, purple pixie cut).

MORE: 23 Stages of Getting a Pixie Haircut

21. If you’re in the car right after you do your hair, you will actually slap someone for rolling down the window.

22. Not being able to find all of the bobby pins when you take your hair down at night.

23. Rain. Even through an umbrella and a hood, nothing but a top knot is worth it on rainy days.

24. Combing out teased hair at the end of a night. Get yourself some reality TV and a friend on the phone, because you’re going to be a while.

25. When hair ties are too tight with three wraps, but not tight enough with two wraps. The struggle is real.

26. Single or taken, you likely have your wedding hairstyle planned out already.

27. If you’re wearing lip gloss and your hair is down, you better pray there is no wind in the air.

28. The first time you spot a gray hair, you experience crisis.

29. Skipping out on washing your face because your hair looks amazing and if you put it up with a headband, everything will be ruined.

30. Leg hair.

Image via Imaxtree