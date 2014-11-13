10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Hair Oils

By now, we thought we had our haircare routine down pat – between our paraben and sulfate free shampoo, our leave-in conditioner, and our rejuvenating hair mask, what more could we need? The truth is, we’ve left out one component, and a very important one at that. While we don’t typically like to associate the words “hair” and “oil” with one another (cue the dry shampoo), when you put them together, you’ll find just the missing link we need.

If you’ve put all the clues together by now, you know we’re talking about hair oils. While you may have skipped over them on your list of “haircare needs,” this is the time to seriously reconsider. Not so sure? Just read on below to find out why hair oils are so essential, and why you need to start using one right now.

1. They improve the quality of your hair. If you want your hair to be stronger, softer, and shinier, we highly recommend incorporating a hair oil into your beauty routine, because that’s exactly what it will do.

2. And, protect it. Not only do they improve the quality of your hair, but they also prevent damage. Hair oils are lubricants, so they’re great for detangling wet hair and preventing knots. They are also a sealant, so they seal the cuticle down, making them a great heat protectant as well.

3. There are different techniques for usage. Some hair oils are like masks that you work into your hair, leave in overnight, and then wash out in the morning. While others can just be applied to the ends of your hair to polish off your style, adding some instant gloss and shine.

4. It’s important to choose the right one for you. Different kinds of oils work best on different types of hair, so before you select a hair oil, know what you’re looking for. Determine what kind of hair type you have, or what kind of issue you’re dealing with, this way you can pick an oil that will work to best resolve it.

5. Natural oils work wonders. If you’re looking to make your hair shinier and smoother, opt for an argan oil as it makes hair softer and less frizzy. If your hair is dry and you need a moisture boost, try an olive oil and it helps to restore elasticity. To improve the overall quality of your hair, a coconut oil might just be your lifesaver, as it penetrates deep into the hair shaft to strengthen weak spots. For damaged hair, avocado oil should be used as it’s rich in amino and fatty acids, as well as vitamins, which all will work to resist breakage.

6. Less is more. Using a lot of product doesn’t mean it’ll work over time. When it comes to hair oils and applying them, it’s definitely quality over quantity.

7. Even distribution. With the above being said, application is super important. Split your hair into sections and work just a small drop of the oil into each part. By sectioning off your hair, you’re making sure the oil is being distributed evenly throughout your hair. Be sure to also comb your hair through after you have applied the oil to disperse it even more thoroughly.

8. They won’t make your hair greasy. Many people are afraid to use hair oils, worrying that they will leave their hair greasy, especially at the scalp. However, the natural oils from your scalp are strong enough that you really don’t even need to apply any hair oil there. But, if you do, they will absorb into your scalp quickly without leaving any residue.

9. Steam your hair afterwards. Speaking of absorbing the oil – steaming your hair will do just that. After you’ve applied your hair oil, just grab a hot towel and wrap it over your hair for about 10 minutes to really help all the oils soak in.

10. Use twice a week. For the best results to achieve healthier hair just use a hair oil two times throughout the week!