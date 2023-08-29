These Beauty Advent Calendars From Benefit, Olive & June & L’Occitane Are Available to Shop Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alright, hear me out—I know it’s only August, but you should order your holiday beauty advent calendars now. If you wait until November or December, your faves might be sold out and that’s not the way you want to start the holiday season.

The secret about beauty advent calendars is that they’re a great way to score the most amount of deals for less (when you really break it down product by product). Whether you want to try your go-to skincare brand’s entire product line or do a mix-and-match of famously good beauty products you’ve yet to try, you can get 12 or 24 items for a fraction of the full retail price. Plus, they’re fun. If you have a collector’s mindset or get a burst of serotonin whenever you unbox one item, you should definitely add an advent calendar to your cart. It’s basically 24 days of presents to yourself (or the loved one you gift it to).

We rounded up the best beauty advent calendars that are either available right at this very moment or can be pre-ordered. And because we love finding amazing deals, we found a few advent calendars that you will literally save hundreds of dollars on—we’re not kidding. Scroll down to find out which ones we’re talking about. We also found some budget-friendly advent calendars that are under $20, which are perfect early holiday gifts.

The advent calendars below encompass the wide range of beauty products out there, from nail polish to skincare. No matter what you’re into, you can get a set that’ll fuel your obsession. And you’ll want to keep an eye on this list—we’ll be updating it periodically leading up to peak advent calendar season.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Want to save more than $350 on designer fragrances, skincare and makeup? Don’t look past Saks Fifth Avenue highly coveted advent calendar. The hot commodity sells out extremely fast every year, so get your hands on it before it’s gone (and won’t be back.) It contains some of the best brands around including Augustinus Bader, Guerlain, Aesop, Christian Louboutin, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit is offering a brand new advent calendar this year with items valued at a whopping total of $329. You’ll get a wide range of goodies, from mascaras to brow products and blushes to primers.

Courtesy of L’Occitane.

When it comes to soothing dry, cracked winter skin, L’Occitane’s selections of lotions, balms, and creams go unmatched. That’s why its advent calendar is a must-have this season. It comes with 24 of the brand’s iconic skincare products, including lip balms, soaps, shampoos, and more.

Sabon

Discover an assortment of 24 new and favorite products in full and travel sizes from Sabon in this skincare, bath and body limited-edition advent calendar box. You’ll receive items such as body lotion, shower gel, body scrubs and more in decadent, special packaging.



The Body Shop

This QVC–exclusive advent calendar from The Body Shop is packed full of body-loving products. Score mini samples of body butters, facial masks, lip balms and much, much more.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars

Get a cheeky collection of both makeup and skincare must-haves from the iconic Charlotte Tilbury herself — that magic cream goes for $100! Right now it’s currently sold out (we told you not to wait!) but you can add yourself to a waitlist to be the first notified of a restock.

Courtesy of Beauty Bio.

Beauty Bio 12 Days of Glow Beauty Advent Calendar

Snag deluxe minis of your favorite skincare products and some never before seen minis that are sure to keep skin glowing and hydrated. Plus, this 12-day advent calendar is currently on sale.

Courtesy of Rituals.

Rituals 3D Advent Deluxe Calendar

Rituals 2023 Advent Calendar launches in 5 days, so we’d suggest signing up for the waitlist right now. A sneak peek of last years offering is pictured above, so you know this year’s is going to be just as cute.

Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets

Charlotte Tilbury stans will go crazy for this 12-piece makeup and skincare set. It includes the brand new and exclusive Pillow Talk Color Chameleon easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil. A $283 value! Sign up for the waitlist now.

Courtesy: Glossybox.

Glossybox ‘Surprise Me’ Advent Calendar

How does the opportunity to test 25+ beauty essentials from the likes of Glow Recipe, Elemis, and Medik8 sound to you? How about the ability to buy something for $162 when it’s actually worth $550? The correct answer is: amazing. Obviously, a gift set like this is a hot commodity. It sold out last year, so hop on it before it’s too late.

Olive & June

Olive & June 8 Days & Nights of Mani Magic

Olive & June’s holiday calendars are back—yes, two of them! You can order right this very second and score you or a loved one a mix of nail polish and nail care items (you can see what’s inside ahead of opening so you can pick and choose the best options for you.)