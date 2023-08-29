All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Last fall, it felt like everyone on the Internet was dyeing their hair red, including celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski and Nicola Coughlan. Red was the color of the season. This year, the trending red shade, cowgirl copper, is similar but just different enough to feel fresh and new for fall 2023. It’s a little bit caramel, a little brunette, and a little red, and more muted than the bright shade favored last fall. It might even be more wearable.

One scroll through beauty TikTok and you’ll see “cowgirl copper hair” trending. It’s blown up so big one user even created a filter so you can see what the color looks like on you before you take the plunge. (It’s pretty realistic!) Hair colorists have taken to the app to share the formula they used on their clients so you can save the video and hopefully get a similar look for yourself. Of course, everyone has a different base color so the results will be slightly different — but this is a good thing. It’ll look more natural.

The blonde-to-red transformations are the most eye-catching currently on the app.

No matter your base, the upkeep on faux red hair is serious so keep that in mind before going for the big transformation.

Red fades fast so in addition to using a pigment-depositing shampoo made for redheads, you’ll have to get your entire mane refreshed every 4-6 weeks — and that can be expensive.

Still, with these kinds of transformations, it just might be worth it. We recommend going to a hair salon to ensure even color and your healthiest hair possible. But if you want to try a similar look at home without the commitment, we love Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss in Copper Penny ($15 at Target), a toning treatment you can do right in the shower. Otherwise, there’s always the TikTok filter.