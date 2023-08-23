All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kristen Stewart is one of those celebrities who pulls off haircuts, makeup, and outfits that seemingly no one else could. A mullet? Sure! Dressy shorts on a red carpet? Hot! And her new Fall 2023 Chanel makeup campaign proves that. In a video posted to Instagram and a series of gorgeous photos, Stewart rocks baby bangs and fall’s biggest makeup trend, a glam take on ’90s makeup. To say we’re obsessed would be an understatement.

Chanel’s new makeup collection is inspired by the fall equinox and Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite season. Shades of deep burgundy, wine, and brown pop against her skin. The makeup was done by Ammy Drammeh, part of Chanel’s Cometes Collective alongside Cécile Paravina and Valentina Li. We’re not sure who did her hair but the shorter bangs, dark color, and updo have a retro feel that’s perfectly juxtaposed against the glam makeup.

That’s what’s so fun about a KStew campaign. It’s never boring because she’s able to bring herself into the images.

Image: Chanel.

If Chanel’s Instagram comments are to be believed, Stewart’s eye makeup is a bit controversial but we say it fits her perfectly. We can’t wait to try to recreate the bold berry cat eye with Chanel’s new Ombre Première Libre Loose Eyeshadow ($40 at Chanel). Shades include Bois D’Amarante, a blood orange, and Acacia, a deeper rust color.

Image: Chanel.

The rest of the actor’s makeup is new from the brand’s fall collection as well. That gorgeous berry lip is the Rouge Coco Bloom Hydrating Plumping Intense Shine Lip Colour ($45 at Chanel), a balmy lipstick with tons of glossy pigment. It looks like she could be wearing the shade 152 Sweetness. She’s not wearing a ton of blush but the light rosy glow is from Douceur D’équinoxe Powder Blush Harmony With Brush ($65 at Chanel).

And then of course there’s the perfect-for-fall wine-colored manicure with Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour, possibly in Bois Des Lies. Stunning.