These $1 Claw Clips Keep My Super Thick Wavy Hair in Place All Day

Pop quiz! When you’re out and about on hot, humid days, do you get jealous of the girlies who can simply throw all their hair up with a single clip? Do you get serious FOMO whenever you see TikTok beauty creators styling their strands in fun ways on your FYP? If you answered yes to either of these questions, you’re probably like me and have long, thick hair. You know that the struggle to find claw clips that can contain it all is real. But after trying this jumbo pack of clips from Amazon’s Best Sellers list, I can confirm firsthand that easy, breezy updos are within reach for our hair type now.

LuSeren

Earning 8,000 five-star reviews, fellow thick-stranded peeps all agree that these claw clips are the best. Thanks to their extra large size, strong metal springs, and interior teeth that help hold hair in place, these accessories keep a firm grip on your locks for hours at a time through workouts, running errands, and more. The clips are available in various colors of the non-slip, matte coating, including natural hair shades of brown, blonde, and black, as well as hues like pink , blue , white , and clear . Right now, they’re nearly 50% off, meaning you can score a pack of eight for an astonishing $9 — AKA $1 per claw clip!

Need further convincing? “I have had trouble finding hair clips that can handle the weight and volume of my hair, but these clips have been a game changer. They are big and sturdy, and hold my thick wavy hair in place with ease,” one reviewer said. But these clips aren’t just for those with long and thick hair, though. Plenty of Amazon shoppers with thin hair love this pack, too, with one writing, “My hair is thinning, and these clips held my hair in place for over 10 hours without any adjustment and didn’t even hurt my head.”

For an all-day hold that doesn’t snag, break, or damage thick hair, these $1 claw clips are more than worth trying out.