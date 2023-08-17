In today’s food-related beauty trends, our girl Hailey Bieber just refreshed her hair and her colorist is calling the shade ‘cinnamon cookie butter.’ Don’t panic – it’s nothing crazy but it is really, really pretty. It’s a shade that you’ll want to save to show your own colorist. Luckily, Bieber’s colorist, Matt Rez, shared photos of the star on his Instagram.

In an interview with Vogue, Rez explained what exactly ‘cinnamon cookie butter’ means. “We were going for a caramel-y, cookie butter vibe with a bit of cinnamon copper undertone,” he said, noting that they weren’t going for red hair exactly. “Hailey loves natural and I love natural,” he added.

Rez created the look with a highlight trend he’s made popular called mid-lights. It’s somewhere between a base color and a highlight. “Hailey’s hair is extremely reflective—it’s like glass,” he said. “So when you incorporate all of these colors, it changes depending on the light.”

Of course, he doesn’t just make these hair decisions on his own. Bieber knows what she wants and she knows what looks good on her. “Hailey is so good at bringing inspo, and she always has a good starting point,” Rez told Vogue. “It’s never up to interpretation, and I love that about her.”

Just look at the other food-related trend Bieber started herself: strawberry makeup. She’s also tried latte makeup, blueberry milk nails, and glazed donut skin so she’s all about it. The food and beverage named beauty trends are a bit…much. But they can also be really fun, no matter what you call them. To wit, Hailey Bieber posted her “strawberry makeup” tutorial to TikTok on Sunday and it already has 8.5 million views and more than 50,000 saves.

Bieber shared more photos of her hair on her own Instagram with heart-hands in the caption. Save these pictures for your fall hair inspo.