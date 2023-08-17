This Nail Tinted Moisturizer Is The Key to Achieving a ‘Clean Girl’ Manicure on a Budget

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re on TikTok, you’ll know that there are literally dozens of beauty trends this summer. But one look that persists no matter what season is that of the Clean Girl. From simple, sophisticated outfits that scream quiet luxury to minimalistic makeup, this trend is all about looking natural and polished. However, as anyone who has taken inspiration from chic icons like Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber knows, following this trend can easily break the bank. Recently, I’ve discovered the perfect hack to get that desired clean mani and pedi aesthetic without dropping major dough at a salon. If you want “your nails, but better,” you need to try Butter London’s Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer.

Now I know you’re probably thinking — tinted moisturizer for your nails?! Yes, it may seem odd at first, but it’s actually kind of a genius idea. Much like a tinted moisturizer does for your skin, the product works to strengthen and revitalize nails while locking in moisture and imparting a sheer wash of color. It’s formulated with vitamin E, tea tree oil, keratin, and arginine — an amino acid that helps prevent nail breakage. The Nail Tinted Moisturizer is available in five skin-matching shades from light to deep, as well as two mini sizes for on-the-go glam. Butter London recommends using one or two coats of the Nail Tinted Moisturizer. If you have leukonychia (AKA those white spots and lines that occasionally show up), you’ll want to go with two coats of this product, as that extra layer will perfectly even out the tone of your nails.

Shoppers are thoroughly obsessed with Butter London’s innovative nail care, too. “I am too busy for the standing manicure appointment, and I can’t be bothered constantly re-doing tacky, cracked nail polish. This is the only solution for me,” one reviewer writes. Agreeing with fellow customers, an Amazon shopper wrote, “I’m in middle age, which means my fingernails are thin, peeling, and ridged due to hormonal changes. This tinted nail moisturizer applies like sheer polish but dries quickly and flawlessly. It does help prevent peeling and allows my nails to grow again.”

Quick — before everyone discovers this secret, grab a bottle (or two) of Butter London’s Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer today.