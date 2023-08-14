What do you do when you’re caught (maybe by your own fault) in gossip gripping the nation? Or you have a public breakup and possible reconcile with your BFF? Dye your hair blonde, apparently. On Sunday, a fan spotted a newly platinum-blonde Tom Schwartz at the Mondrian Los Angeles. The Vanderpump Rules star swapped his floppy brown hair for a totally new look. And we’re not sure how to feel.

“Blondes have more fun,” the fan captioned her photo on Instagram. It sure does look like Schwartz is having a great time with his new look. There have been leaked clips of the show’s upcoming season for a bit now but this is the first time we’ve seen Schwartz as a blonde. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this Tom make an interesting choice about his look. Remember when he got “Bubba,” the term of endearment between him and his now ex-wife Katie Maloney, on his butt cheek?

Schwartz’s new look comes after his divorce from Maloney in October 2022, after they were together for 12 years. Then, there was the huge cheating scandal involving his (maybe) best friend and business partner Tom Sandoval. He’s been going through it and maybe the hair is a chance to have a little fun? The Vanderpump Rules cast is currently filming season 11, despite or maybe even because of the cheating drama in season 10.

We don’t see either Tom out and about very often these days. Schwartz took a lot of heat for keeping quiet about the affair. During the season 10 finale, he admitted to feeling overwhelmed and affected by the public backlash. Their business together, the Los Angeles bar Schwartz & Sandy’s, was even affected by the drama.

“You f–ked up, man,” Schwartz said in the episode. “We went from 4.8 stars on Yelp to one star at Schwartz & Sandy’s. We have 20 employees who depend on us.” In a later confessional, he said, “To think that this place could fall apart because of Tom’s affair, it’s soul-crushing.”