Jada Pinkett Smith has been bald and beautiful for years now. She shaved her head in 2022 sharing on Instagram that it was “time to let go.” Smith has been outspoken about her journey with hair loss, alopecia specifically, since 2018. But in a new photo posted to Instagram, she showed how much her hair is actually growing.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see,” Smith wrote. She shared a photo of her buzzed hair as her “past” and another of her gray and black hair growth as her “present.” She looks great both ways, of course, but the gray coming in is especially pretty against her skin. Her brows even look full and shaped perfectly.

What is happening here?! We’re dying to know what products she’s been using to give her hair a “come back.”

“Beautiful either way,” one fan wrote. Lena Waithe agreed, writing, “Gorgeous.” Jada’s mother and Red Table Talk co-host Adrienne Banfield Norris left a series of heart emojis.

Smith has celebrated her hair in all its stages but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy.

“I’m been getting a lot of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban,” she said on The Red Table Talk. “Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss. And I’m going to tell you, it was terrifying when it first started. And I’m going to tell you, I was in the shower one day and it just, handfuls of hair in my hands.” Both Pinkett Smith’s mom and Willow listened emotionally when she said she was “shaking with fear.”

She explained that it’s why she kept cutting her hair into cool, dramatic styles. “My hair has been a big part of me,” she continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. But then one day I was like, I might not have a choice.”