All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I think hair masks are far superior to regular conditioners. While they do require a few more minutes of your time, the results are totally worth the wait. My hair always feels comparatively less tangled and more soft—I’m talking the comb gliding through it like butter—and any damage from excessive heat is a little less prevalent. That said, not all hair masks bring same-level transformations, which is why I had to share my thoughts on Coco & Eve’s newest drop.

The Pro Youth Hair & Scalp Mask was the latest mask to land in my shower, and is one of the more interesting formulas I’ve applied as of late. This is largely in part to its inclusion of retinol, which is more commonly tied to age-defying skincare. Newsflash: Your skin isn’t the only area to show signs of aging; the hair is also capable of shifting overtime, with possibilities of texture change, thinning and loss appearing.

The hair mask’s formulation aims to address the three signs of aging hair, targeting shine, strength and volume on weakening strands. It also regulates the sebum on your scalp to minimize dandruff and excess oil—which answers the question, yes, you are able to apply this mask to your roots without fear of a heavy residue lingering post-wash.

Coco & Eve

The mask is also infused with sustainably sourced honey for added moisture and hydration (it also leaves behind a sweet scent in your strands), and probiotics to rebalance your scalp’s microbiome for hair that looks and feels healthy on a regular basis. Depending on the state of your hair, you should aim to apply the mask between one to three times per week for visible change. It’s also suitable for use on bleached and color-treated hair.

RELATED: Reviewers Say This Day Cream Makes Their Skin Glow & Works Well Under Makeup

I’ve been using the hair mask in conjunction with the matching shampoo and conditioner for the past couple of weeks. While all three work in tandem beautifully, the mask was the clear winner out of the collection for me—it makes my hair feel straight up expensive. It doesn’t take much product to cover the entirety of my hair (and I’ve got pretty full, long locks), and only requires 5 minutes of sitting time. But the real benefits come post-wash—it takes far less time than usual to brush out my strands, and my hair feels infinitely lighter and less frizzy. While I’ve yet to hit the period of dealing with aging hair, I feel secure in knowing this mask is helping with preventative care in the long run.

You can try out the mask for less right now with StyleCaster’s exclusive sale code. Just simply plug STYLECASTER15 into the promo code area in checkout to unlock the discount, which is applicable sitewide (excluding bundles and sets.) It’s a rare chance to snag a new launch on sale, so don’t wait!