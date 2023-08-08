All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emma Stone cut four inches off her hair, dyed it platinum blonde, and got extensions to add fullness. It has to be for a role, right? That’s what fans are thinking after they saw Stone’s brand-new blonde bob, shorter and lighter than we’ve seen from her before. Her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak created the look and said it’s just to keep Stone’s hair healthy.

Roszak is calling Stone’s chop a “cool girl bob,” and said Stone wanted a fresh, healthy post-bleach cut. Her hair was just below her shoulders and Roszak cut it “on a very slight angle, with the front pieces being a touch longer than the rest to create super-subtle dimension,” per a rep. But fans of Stone are thinking there’s something more to it.

A tweet (can we still call it that?) from Monday night is going viral, in which a fan comped together a photo of Stone’s new hair with a cartoon still of Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse. Stone doesn’t voice her in the cartoon but she played the character in The Amazing Spider-Man. The similar hair is making fans think she’s coming back to play Gwen again.

ARE U KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/Lr4hR5UxGL — when emma stone's manager falls in love (@emmarstones) August 7, 2023

It’s more likely Stone just wanted a fresh cut and it’s a bit of a coincidence. Still, stranger things have happened.

Image: Mara Roszak.

Either way, if you’re as obsessed with the actor’s new look as we are, here’s how you can copy the style at home. (Even if you don’t have Priscilla Valles to add hair extensions, as she did here.)

Roszak began by washing Stone’s hair with her brand, RŌZ’s Foundation Shampoo ($39 at Shopbop) and Conditioner ($42 at Shopbop). Next, she applied two pumps of the RŌZ Milk Hair Serum ($52 at Shen Beauty) on towel-dried hair from root to end, blow-drying it, and styling it into loose waves. She finished the look with RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil ($45 at Shopbop) for shine and an additional pump of the Milk Hair Serum to reduce frizz and puffiness.

The results? Gorgeous, no matter what it’s for.