Billie Eilish Is Back in Her Roots Era

Billie Eilish has gone back to her roots. In 2019, the singer became synonymous with bright green roots on black hair but recently, she’s worn pretty classic colors. But not anymore. Eilish debuted new roots — red roots! — on Instagram to more than seven million likes. “Remember me?” she captioned the photo. Yes, yes we do.

The singer has a lot of fun with her hair. In 2021, she surprised everyone by going platinum blonde. She even wore a green-and-black wig disguised to look like her real hair during the long bleaching process. It was that much of a secret. At the time, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she dyed it on a whim. “I had been wanting it blonde for a while, I don’t know what came over me,” she said. “I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was me with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like, ‘Ah, it’s so sick; I want it.’”

But in an interview with Elle a few months later, she revealed the deeper meaning behind getting rid of the green roots. “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity,” she told the magazine. “I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’” she said. “I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry: You’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.’ And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person.”

We’re hoping this means the Grammy winner is feeling more confident in her skin now that she’s back to bright roots that will make her recognizable.

Friends and fans are losing their minds about her new look. “THERE SHE IS,” wrote influencer Claudia Sulewski. “Art instagram in 2020 would be scrambling to draw this rn omg ❤️‍🔥” said artist Isabella Obradovich. Makeup artist Anthony H. Nguyen left a bunch of heart emojis. It’s a new era.