I can’t pinpoint exactly when slicked back buns became such a universal trend—maybe we can all look to Hailey Bieber—but the effortless look sees no signs of going away. It’s easy to see why; a slick backed pony or bun is the perfect hairstyle for no-wash days and humid weather, and takes less than 5 minutes to achieve. While applying copious amounts of gel to your hair (and later washing it out) may seem daunting, it’s far less of a hassle than you’d think, so long as you pick the right gel to use.

According to TikTok creators (and thousands of shoppers), Garnier’s Pure Clean Styling Gel is all you need. “One day I was at Target looking for a cheap gel, and I ended up getting this one from Garnier,” said @savannah.metcalfe in a video that amassed over 30,000 likes. “When I tell you, this product is literally amazing….It’s literally the easiest hair product I’ve ever used. It took me less than a minute to put my hair up like this, and it doesn’t leave my hair sticky like a wax stick or feeling super hard, like I have a bunch of hairspray in it.”

User @halleykate also spotlighted the product on her TikTok page, sharing just how she creates her own slicked back bun. She goes on to say how she stopped using wax sticks due to their lingering residue post-shampoo, yet the garnier product “comes out after the first wash, and it holds your hair amazingly.”

The styling gel isn’t only gaining traction on social media; it’s gotten over 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who’ve had similar experiences with the formula’s “crunch-free” feel and long-lasting hold.

Garnier

“If you want a gel that holds well, but doesn’t make your hair Edward Scissors Hands stiff, then this is the holding gel for you,” wrote one shopper. “It doesn’t weigh down your hair, but holds well. It has a mild scent to it. That might be important to some. Overall, a very good product.”

“I’ve used other Garnier styling gels before, even ones targeted specifically to curly hair, and I hated them,” shared another. “They gave me no hold, no frizz control, and no definition whatsoever. THIS, on the other hand, has done an amazing job with NO FLAKES! I even think I might have used too much gel. I will be buying this again and again.”

The Garnier Pure Clean Styling Gel is available at Amazon and Target, starting at less than $5.