All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I must admit, I’m not the best when it comes to styling my hair. I do whatever is easiest and would rather not fuss with it at all. But there are certainly times when I wish I could pull off the super slicked-back bun or ponytail that countless off-duty models do so well. It makes sense, then, that the one product I wish I had discovered sooner is SNTE’s Hair Wax Stick .

It’s the No. 5 best-selling beauty product on Amazon, has an average rating of 4.3 stars, and has over 17,000 five-star ratings. If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what is. But on top of all of that, the Hair Wax Stick is on sale for nearly half-off right now. Get it for just $8 instead of its usual $15 price tag.

For those who have been following Hailey Bieber for a while, you’ll know she’s a fan of the Tancho stick, which is super similar in function to SNTE’s version. What makes the latter stand out is its ingredients.

The $8 formula blends beeswax, avocado oil, vitamin E, and castor oil to nourish, repair, and smooth strands. And while some hair wax sticks can make your hair super greasy or leave behind residue, this one does not.

This five-star shopper can confirm. “Not only did this product slick back my fly-always without making me look greasy, but I was able to put my hair down after wearing it and my hair was not hard or sticky,” they wrote. “Left no reside and washed out so easily. Can’t recommend this product enough.”

And in terms of providing long-lasting styling, two other reviewers insist the wax stick keeps their hair in place for 12 hours.

“I use this product all the time for work to keep my hair out of my face and I never have to redo it at any point in a 12-hour shift! Seriously the best ever,” one raved. Another one echoed these sentiments, saying “I love LOVE this wax stick . It’ll last you all day. 12-hour shift at the hospital? It has your back. Leg day? Easy. Styling for a sleek dinner look? Done. I’m just upset I didn’t try this until this year.”

Don’t be lazy like me and tolerate flyaways. Put SNTE’s Hair Wax Stick to the test to tame flyaways, smooth frizz, and control edges. Simply glide the stick wherever your hair is acting out and watch as it stays down flat. Bonus: The wax stick is fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Check out these TikToks from @ayeeyoudope, @styledbymomentsofmoda, and @mjhedderman to see real results and how to use the stick to slick back your own hair.

There’s no need to let your flyaways run free any longer when you have the Hair Wax Stick in your arsenal. Grab it for a super affordable $8 on Amazon .