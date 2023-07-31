Shoppers’ Hair & Nails Are ‘Growing Super Fast’ From Taking These $10 Biotin Supplements

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been searching for a solution to your hair problems, chances are you’ve stumbled upon biotin, or vitamin B7. The ingredient has surged in popularity and can often be found on the ingredient list of shampoos, hair masks, hair oils and supplements to help reduce thinning and shedding. While there has been limited evidence to support the latter’s benefits, many people have claimed to see results from regularly ingesting biotin vitamins.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, biotin contains essential proteins that can benefit the hair, skin and nails, and while the jury is still primarily out on whether it can boost growth, there is reason to believe it can prevent hair loss and balding. Beyond supporting the scalp, biotin can also minimize nail breakage and encourage stronger, healthier nail growth overtime.

There is no shortage of biotin capsules out there, many of which cost a pretty penny. But a higher price tag doesn’t necessarily guarantee higher-quality results; the Amazon Elements Biotin Supplements have been vetted and approved by thousands of shoppers (23,000 have given them a five-star rating), and retail for under $10 per 130 capsules. Like all Amazon private brands, this one ensures you’re getting top-shelf formulations at an affordable cost.

Each bottle contains a four month supply of biotin capsules, measured out at 5000mcg per serving. No artificial colors, flavors or chemical preservatives have been included, and the supplements are also vegan and gluten-free. The brand claims the vitamins can support energy metabolism, brain function and cognition and maintain healthy hair, skin and nails.

Amazon reviewers have seen one, if not all, of the above benefits from ingesting the tablets. One person wrote that their hair grew “8 to 10 inches” after several months of use, while another said their nails were “growing like crazy.”

“I cannot stop raving about these biotin supplements. I have been taking one daily for over a year, and my hair is the longest, shiniest and healthiest it has ever been in my life!! I experience little to no breakage on the ends and the roots are strong and grow super fast. Many people have been giving me compliments and ask me my secret. I direct them straight to these supplements. They really work! Also, my skin is glowing and my nails grow super fast. Just get them, you won’t be disappointed,” wrote one reviewer.

Sign up for subscribe and save deliveries so you’ll never run out of the Amazon Elements Biotin Supplements (and you can save a little on future orders.)