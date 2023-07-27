7 Best Tape-In Extensions That Won’t Break Your Natural Hair

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tape-in hair extensions have gained major popularity due to their incredible versatility and non-invasive application. Unlike traditional sewn-in or bonded extensions, tape-ins are lightweight, making them ideal for all hair textures, from fine and thin to thick and coarse. Finding the best tape-in hair extensions for your hair type is crucial for achieving a flawless and undetectable look.

“Tape-in extensions are small wefts of hair applied using a medical-grade adhesive by sandwiching the natural hair in between two wefts,” said Chris Dylan, Bellami Extension Expert and stylist to Jessica Simpson, Kathy and Nicky Hilton, and more. “They are flexible and reusable, and no heat is required. In my opinion, it’s the perfect method for super-sleek flat ponytails or [for] girlies who wear their hair styled mostly down.”

How it works is the small sections of natural hair are sandwiched in between two wefts. “The application is very secure, easy, and damage-free,” Dylan added. “[Tape-ins] can also work in place of coloring and bleach adding dramatic or subtle highlights/lowlights depending on the colors chosen by you and your stylist and what your end result goal is.” Generally, the reapplication is every 4 to 8 weeks.

So, whether you’re dying for cascading mermaid locks, a chic lob, or a pop of vibrant color, our fave tape-in extensions come in a variety of lengths and shades to suit every style. From classic brunettes and blondes to trendy ombré and balayage, the color options are endless, ensuring a seamless blend with your natural hair.

Image: Bellami.

Bellami Professional Tape-In 14″ 50G Chocolate Bronzed #4/#16 Ombre Straight Hair Extensions

“Shades that I constantly see myself reaching for over and over are Rooted Walnut Brown/Ash Blonde, Hybrid Vanilla Latte, Bayalage Cool Mochachino Brown/White Blonde, and Natural Walnut Brown,” Dylan said. “The color combinations are endless which is why i always turn to Bellami Hair Pro for any and all my guests. I’m confident I can color-match anyone and give them the hair they’ve always dreamt about.”

Image: Aison.

Aison Tape in Hair Extensions Pink

Remy tape-in human hair extensions are the best there is and you can find them for pretty affordable prices on Amazon—especially in fashion colors like pink. Aison hawks 21 different shades from 14 to 21 inches.

Image: Glam Seamless.

Glam Seamless Hand Tied Tape-in 25″ Darkest Golden Brown 7B

Celebrity hair extensionist Priscilla Valles’ brand is popular for its singular hair pieces perfect for a DIY moment. There is also a wide array of color and length options.

Image: Ve Sunny.

Ve Sunny Tape in Blonde Hair Extensions

Another Remy hair option is from Ve Sunny , which hawks six color options in 14 to 24 inches. The surprisingly affordable set has more than 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Image: AmazingBeauty Hair Store.

ABH AMAZINGBEAUTY HAIR Curly Human Hair Tape Ins

We love the long, curly options from AmazingBeauty, but there are also five lengths ranging from 14 to 22 inches and 17 shades to choose from. More than 3,000 Amazon users agree.

Image: Yummy Extensions.

Yummy Extensions Tape In Extensions-Raw LAO Blow Straight

Yummy Extensions are known for being long-lasting—8-10 weeks when installed by a pro. There are straight and curly options from 16 to 24 inches.

Image: Indique Hair.

Indique Blow-Out Tape-In Hair Extensions

Indique’s Blow-Out Tape-In Extensions are lightweight enough to blow out if the rest of your hair is straight, or you can leave them textured. They come pre-taped and require no braiding or heat to install.