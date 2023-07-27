Warning: spoilers ahead! Now that everyone and their mother has seen Barbie, folks have questions. Were the Barbie Dreamhouses CGI? (Nope.) Were those actually Margot Robbie’s feet? (Yup.) Was that all Margot Robbie’s real hair? (No way!) In an interview with Byrdie, Ivana Primorac, the film’s lead hair and makeup designer, reveals Robbie wore a whopping 48 hair pieces (wigs and extensions) throughout her 30 costume changes.

“I wanted it to be like the best hair day every day,” she told the outlet. “No one was allowed not to have the best hair.” When Barbie wakes up in her pink Dreamhouse, she has perfect hair. When she jumps in her sports car, she has different, but still perfect, hair. Barbie’s hair is only “normal” after she heads into the real world of Los Angeles. This is a low point for her. Her feet are flat, she has a little cellulite, and she’s thinking of death. Of course, her hair is going to be a bit of a mess! Her hair continues to tell a story here.

That’s when her hair becomes ‘normal,’ and it becomes less of Barbie volume, it becomes a human in volume,” Primorac told Byrdie. Robbie isn’t wearing extensions at this point. She continues: “We wanted to do that gently so doesn’t look jarringly short, because you know, I think for a doll to have this huge huge hair and her pink outfit and the white hat that was fun, but it’s also beautiful to become normal, and that was kind of important for me and for all of us to just calm it down a little bit, because it’s not necessarily beautiful to have a head full of extensions right down to the ground. It has to mean something, and when we become more human, it’s fine to be the way we all are individually.”