Dandruff is a pretty common scalp concern, but that doesn’t make the stigma around it any less prevalent. Having flakes constantly falling from your head is often associated with a lack of cleanliness, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The appearance of dandruff can be tied to a variety of issues, not limited to sensitivities to hair products, skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema, or a yeast-like fungus. Luckily, it looks like the Internet has found a solution that provides effective, fast relief (and additional benefits).

The Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo has a lot going for it. For starters, it’s a number one best-seller at Amazon, where it’s racked up over 63,000 five-star ratings (and sold 80,000 bottles over the last month.) Secondly, it’s gone viral on TikTok after countless users claimed to see incredible results on dandruff, hair loss, and even acne.

Not to mention, even more people have sounded off in the comments of these videos confirming they’ve seen their own results from using the shampoo over the course of several weeks. “This is the only shampoo that solved my dandruff issues and kept it from happening again,” commented one user on the @denverskindoc’s video. “This makes sense because I noticed my hair started growing again after using it for 6 weeks,” wrote another.

Nizoral is clinically proven to control flaking, scaling and itching on mild to severe dandruff. Its main ingredient of Ketoconazole 1%, a powerful dandruff fighting additive, is supposedly 10 times more effective at killing scalp fungus than other leading shampoo ingredients, per brand lab testing. But it also does more than just soothe irritation and build a better microbiome across the scalp—the formula also encourages optimal growth and reduced shedding across all hair types and color treated, chemically processed and gray hair.

Nizoral

If you need further confirmation that this should be the next shampoo on your list, don’t hesitate to peruse the endless reviews from Amazon shoppers who’ve literally written paragraphs (seriously) about the results they’ve seen.

“I am NOT a fan of tik tok, but my mom got influenced and gave it to me,” wrote one. “My thought was, ‘UGH, another shampoo, I guess.’ I used it for four days, and IT WORKED WONDERS….Anyone with dandruff, please try it; you won’t regret it.”

“I have had a dry scalp for over 4 years,” shared another. “I have done everything I could think of to solve the issue, from using Head n Shoulders to hydrating, using sulfate-free, paraben-free products. I’ve used this shampoo twice already and I can see the results. The flakiness has reduced so much and I no longer have the itchy feeling from the dry season. I am more than satisfied!”

Stock up on the Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for less than $16 a bottle to see some serious scalp improvements.