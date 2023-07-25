Country-pop superstar Kelsea Ballerini is known for her long blonde hair with beachy waves. But “they say to get out with the old, you get in with the new” (according to her Instagram). Ballerini debuted a chic new bob over the weekend that feels like a fresh version of her previous style. She still has her blonde. She still has her beach waves. But it’s much shorter and perfect for hot summer months.

Ballerini tagged Nashville-based hairstylist Marissa Martin as the creator of her new look. In a series of photos, we get a look at her hair styled in waves, under a baseball cap, and in a more sleek style out at night. The cut is so versatile, she can really style it anyway and it’ll look adorable.

Her famous friends agree. “i loveee,” wrote fellow musician Betty Who. “Cuteeee!” Kristin Cavallari said. “I’m fine I’m fine I’m not fine 🤤,” boyfriend Chase Stokes wrote, prompting fans to leave all the heart-eye emojis.

In our cover story interview with the singer, she talked about being in a “season of play.” A fun new haircut is definitely playful. (Have you read the interview yet? What are you waiting for?)

“I always thought of myself as one thing, which was a glittery, palatable blonde that sings country music,” she said. “I’ve realized over the last few years, as I’ve woken up to myself, and really stepped into my womanhood, that I’m really open to discovering more of myself.”

She added, “I think that’s translating in a lot of different ways in my life, but certainly through fashion, to being open and also realizing that it’s another way to express yourself and play. I’m in such a season of play right now.”