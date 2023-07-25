5 Blow Dryers for Fine Hair That Volumize & Protect Strands

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finding ‘the one’ when it comes to blow dryers can be quite the task. Not all blow-drying tools are created equal, with some models focused on offering multiple heat settings of hot and cold, while others are all about attachments and speed. That’s why it is essential to choose the best hair dryer for your specific hair type — especially when it comes to fine hair.

If you have a head of thin, fine hair, using a blow dryer is the key to achieving the desired voluminous look. However, if you use the wrong type, you could end up with a frizzy, flat blowout. But don’t worry — we’re here to help you in your hair dryer hunt. To start, you’ll want to choose a device with customizable heat settings. This feature will help prevent damage caused by excess heat. Plus, you can use the cool setting to seal your hair’s cuticles after drying, reducing frizz and making strands lay sleek. Another factor to consider is whether you would like your dryer to have ionic technology. Many models on the market use ionic technology, as it dries hair faster by blasting out negative ions. And while a faster blowdrying routine with a smooth finish sounds great in theory, ionic dryers may cause fine hair to look limp and flat if you aren’t careful with styling.

Now that you know what to look for, keep scrolling to find the best blow dryers for fine hair, according to shoppers.

Revlon

Priced at just $24.99, this best-selling ceramic blow dryer with a concentrator and volumizing finger diffuser attachments is beloved by shoppers — think, over 34,000 five-star reviews strong. “I have naturally very thin and frizzy hair,” writes one shopper, “But since I started using this hair dryer, I have noticed a remarkable decrease in frizz, and my hair looks shiny and so smooth that I don’t have to use straightener.”

T3

With multiple digitally-controlled heat settings, two speeds, a lock-in cool shot, an extra-long nine-foot cord, and a volume-booster switch, this award-winning hairdryer is basically the Holy Grail of hair dryers — for thin strands and beyond.

InStyler

If you need your hair to go from soaked to dry ASAP (and on a budget), reach for this lightweight device. Thanks to aerodynamic airflow and a high-torque motor, this dryer works in a flash. While it does utilize ionic technology, this feature can easily be turned off to avoid flat strands.

Eva Nyc

Far infrared technology is gentle on damaged, fine hair, as it dries strands from the inside out. This helps keep the outer cuticle healthy while maintaining moisture and shine. “The Spectrum Dryer is fantastic,” says one reviewer, adding that it doesn’t excessively dry out their thin, wavy hair thanks to the multiple heat and speed settings.

Dyson

Dyson is the gold standard of hair tools — and for good reason! Their devices never fail to give you a salon-quality look in a snap. Beloved by editors everywhere, this Airwrap makes it easy to add shape and volume to your fine hair with just a simple switch of attachments. One shopper writes: “This is magic for fine hair! I seriously never get compliments on my hair normally, but I have gotten so many since I’ve been using this Dyson. My hair is so full of body, and the curls are amazing. They stay in even through multiple brushings during the day, and I’m not using any styling products.”