Major congrats are in order for Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. The 21-year-old just became Armani Beauty’s newest global ambassador. She’ll star in the upcoming new Sì Eau de Parfum Intense campaign film alongside fellow ambassador Cate Blanchett. In the campaign image, Sink has her signature long red hair in beachy waves. But since then, she’s actually chopped off a foot of hair. Yes, Sink has a bob now and you have to see it to believe it.

Back in May, the actor was seen singing on stage in a bar in NYC with what looked like a short bob. But when she was doing press, such as the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, her hair was back to its long state. We’re not sure what was real or fake (or what was a wig/extensions and what was her natural hair) but she seemed to be back to her roots. But not anymore. It looks like Sink took off at least six inches of hair.

Hairstylist David von Cannon shared a shot of Sink looking gorgeous in Chanel and wearing Chanel Beauty by makeup artist Tyron Machhausen. Her hair is cut right above her shoulders, giving her a bit of a more mature look. In an interview with Refinery29, she revealed her cut it for an upcoming movie.

“It was for a role. It felt right for the character,” she said. “I never really thought about cutting my hair in my own life. It never crossed my mind to do something like that. But once it happened, I felt very empowered by it.”

She went on to explain how her hair was a “defining feature” for her, so she felt it was time to make a change. “It was right for the character, but also right for where I [am] in my own life,” she continued. “It feels more like me. It’s also hot as hell right now, so it’s nice to have a foot of hair off.”