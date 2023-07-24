The 7 Best Dry Shampoos at Target, According to TikTok

If girls had to choose between mascara or dry shampoo, I honestly think the world might collapse. Dry shampoos have been game-changers for people on the go, and it can seriously save you precious time and extend wash days in the midst of hectic schedules. I personally never understood how important dry shampoo was until I became a regular work-out girlie. When I go to pilates on a day after I just washed my hair, dry shampoo is seriously my saving grace.

But I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that dry shampoo is amazing; you just need me to tell you the best brands to look out for. The next time you’re on a Target run, make sure to stop in the haircare aisle because the dry shampoo options are stellar. Here are a few to add to cart the next time you’re there.

Acure Brunette to Dark Hair Dry Shampoo

TikTok user @cleanlivingkarly loves Acure as a non-toxic option and I love that it’s made for brunettes by using cocoa powder which is naturally brown to soak up excess grease and oil. Brown-haired girlies know the deep-seated struggle of using white powder on our roots.

Odele Dry Shampoo Clean, Non-Aerosol and Volumizing Treatment

Odele’s gender-neutral shower and hair products are a fav of TikTok user @gabsdesantis loves this all natural option that’s made with plant proteins and doesn’t use any harsh chemicals.

Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo

TikTok user @lillymayren calls this product “hands down, the best dry shampoo I’ve ever used,” and when you look at the ingredients, it’s easy to see why. This one contains natural rice starch, which is gentle on hair and leaves no white residue. The addition of vitamin C and fatty acids help to enhance shine and nourish the strands.

Hask Biotin Thickening Dry Shampoo

Hair stylist @mattloveshair, who boasts over 1.5 million followers on TikTok says this is the dry shampoo he can’t stop buying as soon as it runs out. It doesn’t hurt that it’s under $5! This is perfect for anyone with fine hair (which grease shows up on faster) because it also has a thickening effect on the roots.

Kristen Ess Fragrance Free Dry Shampoo Powder Spray

TikTok patiently awaits the restock of this dry shampoo in local stores, but you can pick it up online now for just $13.

SGX NYC Dry Touch Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Aesthetician and TikTok user @emilysharpaesthetics says this is a great dry shampoo to use if you have acne prone skin and hairline breakouts.

Kristin Ess Style Reviving Brunette Dry Shampoo for Dark + Brown Hair with Vitamin C

TikTok user @maibrantesq said that this dry shampoo saved and revived her sew-in hair when she couldn’t make it to her hair dresser. It’s a must have for girlies with brown or black hair.