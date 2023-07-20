Read Next: The Dear David Tweets Are Being Adapted For A Major Movie: Read The Transcript Here
New hair

Emily Ratajkowski’s Red Hair Is On-Trend for Summer

She looks red hot.
Emily Ratajkowski
Getty Images.
Megan Fox. Chrissy Teigen. Nicola Coughlan. So many celebrities are dyeing their hair red as of late, making it one of the standout colors of the summer. (Who said it’s all about blonde?!) The latest ginger transformation is model, author, and NYC It-girl Emily Ratajkowski. She shared the new shade on Instagram, and then was spotted walking her dog around the city with her bright hair looking especially red in the sun.

EmRata credited NYC colorist Jenna Perry for her hair, as well as Kérastase’s Chroma Absolue collection for “keeping my hair healthy.” (Ratajkowski is an ambassador for the healthy hair brand.) She’s wearing a plunging black swimsuit in a series of Instagram photos, probably from her own swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman. Her hair is long and shiny, with grown-out bangs pushed to the side.

EmRata showed another side of her hair in a TikTok, dancing in a subway station. “Not a filter,” she wrote over the clip. (The fake redhead filter on TikTok has been trending for a long time. And it looks real!) “Red for the summer,” she added. “Sometimes ya just need a change you kno?” (Yes, yes we do.)

Emily Ratajkowski red hair
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Her friends and fans are obsessing over the new color. Velvey of @velvetcoke wrote, “told u to go for it!!!! 😍😍😍.” Designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who is also a redhead, said, “YES 🧡🧡🧡 Welcome to the fam angel ❤️‍🔥,” while influencer Remi Bader said, “I looooove this.”

Others seemed upset that Ratajkowski was showing cleavage in a bathing suit, saying that it goes against the times she says she doesn’t want to be sexualized. It doesn’t. We’re not sure why it’s so hard to understand, but sharing your own photos and having control over your image is different from others sharing them without your consent. She’s allowed to look sexy. And with her new red hair, she looks hotter than ever.

