René Furterer’s Flash Sale Includes a Strengthening Shampoo & Anti-Thinning Serum

If you’re dealing with hair loss, thinning strands, or dull locks, your hair woes aren’t going to disappear by themselves. You’re going to need effective formulas in your arsenal, and there’s no better brand than René Furterer for just that. Plus, there’s a sitewide flash sale happening as we speak!

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to hair care. Everyone’s different and has different needs, but René Furterer’s offerings include thoughtfully-formulated shampoos, serums, oils, masks, conditioners, and more. You truly cannot miss with any of its products!

But back to the René Furterer sale. Save a whole 20 percent on orders of $85 or more from July 21 through July 24. Just be sure to enter code GIVEME20 to snap up the brand’s discounted hair products.

Keep scrolling to discover the essentials you absolutely must try during the flash sale.

The Tonucia Replumping Shampoo shields your strands against the effects of aging by restoring density, stimulating the scalp, and rejuvenating thinning locks. Get thicker and stronger hair follicles with regular use, per the brand.

If you haven’t had much luck with other products for hair thinning, give this leave-in treatment a go. It contains lotus mineral complex, pfaffia extract, and lemon essential oil to rebalance the scalp, deliver necessary nutrients to your strands, and promote microcirculation.

Get fuller, thicker hair follicles with the Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo. It targets several causes of progressive hair loss in both men and women. Plus, orange oil, lavender oil, and rosemary oil purify the scalp and encourage microcirculation when you massage the product into your scalp and locks.

This nourishing pre-wash scalp oil calls on orange and lavender essential oils to purify the scalp and restore balance. Prepare yourself for silky smooth and shiny strands.

The Forticea Energizing Shampoo energizes the scalp and improves hair strength. The vegan formula nourishes the hair from root to tip thanks to guarana extract, orange oil, lavender oil, and rosemary oil.

Asteraceae extract, mint essential oil, and eucalyptus essential oil are the standout ingredients in this pre-shampoo concentrate. This best-seller is amazing for anyone that has a sensitive or irritated scalp, since the concentrate cools and calms. Not to mention, the packaging features a built-in scalp massager tip to promote microcirculation.

If you don’t already use a hair mask, trust me, it’s worth it. Folk with dry strands will adore this ultra-nourishing, deep-conditioning formula. The Karité Hydra Hydrating Shine Mask delivers hydration with the help of shea oil and a protein-rich Cimentrio complex.