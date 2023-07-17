These Collagen Supplements Will Make Your Hair Grow Like Crazy, According to Reviews

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fact — we would try just about anything to improve the strength and growth of our hair. There are literally thousands of oils, sprays, and treatments on the market that promise to do just that. But there’s another option that you’ve most likely come across on your TikTok FYP — collagen supplements for hair. Whether you’re looking to improve skin elasticity and hydration or support joint health, adding a collagen supplement to your daily coffee, tea, or juice may be worth considering. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body and is made of amino acids. It provides structure, support, and strength for skin, hair, nails, joints, connective tissue, and bones. While research on the benefits (as well as side effects) of collagen use is ongoing, big businesses in the wellness industry have tapped into these potential upsides.

For those interested in jumping on the collagen train, we’ve listed the best collagen supplements for hair that shoppers rave over from Amazon, Target, and beyond below. It’s important to note that you should check with your doctor or a healthcare professional before trying any new supplement or product. They know your health history best and can give more personalized advice.

Vital Proteins

Vital Protein’s Collagen Peptides Powder is hands-down a fave of shoppers. It comes in so many flavors, making it super easy to blend in with your current drink of choice. With one serving, you get 20 grams of collagen to support your skin, hair, nails, and joints.

Review: “After a major surgery years ago, I lost almost half of my hair and had problems getting it to grow,” one shopper writes, “But after taking Vital Proteins Collagen for the past two months, my hair has grown in. I mean noticeably — I have hair again!”

Target

Collagen supplements are made mostly from animal parts, such as fish scales or cow bones and skin. For vegans, vegetarians, and those with allergies, those ingredients sound no-so-appealing. But don’t worry — Rae has you covered with a hair-strengthening supplement formula of vitamin C, bamboo extract, and plant collagen boosters.

Review: “I didn’t know I could find vegan collagen until I stumbled across these, and I’m so happy I did!” writes one shopper. “My hair feels even healthier than it did back when I took regular collagen supplements, and as a vegetarian, I was ready to give up on collagen altogether until I found Rae.”

Hum

For on-the-go hair and skin care, nothing is easier than throwing this tube of dissolvable collagen supplements from Hum in your purse or carry-on. Plus, the wild strawberry-lemon flavor is super yummy, according to shoppers.

Review: “I’ve been ordering these collagen tablets for the last year and a half, and my hair has never felt or looked better,” one shopper writes. “Recently, I’ve had numerous comments on how soft and shiny my hair is, and that never happened prior to using this product. I’ll be a customer for life!”

Ancient Nutrition

Designed to be mixed with everything from water and juice to pancakes and cookies, Ancient Nutrition’s unflavored powder features ten unique types of collagen that promote strong skin and hair as well as joint health and restful sleep.

Review: One reviewer on Amazon writes, “My hair had been falling out, and this has been the only product I’ve tried that has helped my hair loss. My hair is now growing back in and is shiny.”

Sourse

When I first started taking these dark chocolate bites from Sarah Hyland’s Sourse, I was purely looking for skin-related results. Not only did I get a glowing complexion with noticeable plumpness, but I also got shinier hair that was less prone to breakage.

Review: “I absolutely love these! [I] almost immediately noticed stronger, healthier hair and nails after taking them,” one reviewer says, “They’re my treat at the end of each day.”

Nutrafol

What’s better than one hair growth hero? ~Two~ hair growth heroes. For those serious about building long and strong strands, consider investing in this duo from Nutrafol. This set targets the root causes of hair thinning with added anti-aging support from strengthening Marine Collagen Peptides.

Review: “I’m in my late 60’s [and] I use the pills in combination with the collagen powder,” one reviewer writes after 10 months of use. “I had lots of thinning in my part line and in the back crown of my head [and] I’m definitely seeing results!”