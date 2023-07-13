All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Topical solutions for hair loss and thinning have surged in popularity over the years, but if they haven’t been bringing you the same benefits as other users, it might be time to consider alternative routes. Implementing hair growth-boosting supplements into your daily lifestyle is another equally popular avenue, particularly if they contain ingredients like collagen, biotin and zinc.

The Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements are one such option; they contain all of the above ingredients, alongside niacin, vitamin C and iron, and have been clinically proven to treat thinning or fine hair, minimize shedding, and encourage new growth. They are also 100 percent drug free, so minimal to no side effects may be in the cards, compared to more aggressive formulations out there.

Even better, the supplements are on major sale after Prime Day; despite the two-day sale ending on July 12, Amazon is still holding many deals strong. You can purchase a three month supply of Viviscal right now for $65 (that’s less than $22 a month.)

Viviscal

If you’re still a little hesitant about ingesting solutions for hair growth, know that Viviscal supplements have been backed by 25 years of research and intentful development alongside comparable formulas. Per the brand’s studies, clinical data reported a 32 percent increase in follicle growth numbers and a 39 percent decrease in shedding. Think of it as a daily vitamin for your hair rather than a harsh, prescription treatment.

Plus, the on-sale supplements have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who claim they “really work” and are a “game changer” for building back thicker, stronger locks; many just advise you need to be consistent and patient for results.

“I’ve been taking these for a couple months. I see A HUGE difference. Hair is extremely soft, I don’t shed nearly as much and my hair has grown faster than it ever has,” shared one. “My hair typically grows very slow. Super impressed and will keep purchasing this. Highly recommend. This product works!”

Grab the proven hair growth supplements while they’re 33 percent off at Amazon for a limited-time.