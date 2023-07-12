All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As much as it would be nice to head to a salon every time you want to remove some hair from your face or body, that’s not always possible. Appointments can get pricey and that’s if you can even get an appointment when you desperately need it. That’s where at-home wax strips and machines come in. With patience and close attention to the directions, you can remove hair in the comfort of your bathroom. And with these Amazon Prime Day deals, it’ll be cheaper than ever.

You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this major sale, so if you aren’t already, it’s the perfect time to sign up. With your membership, you’ll get access to Amazon Prime Video, free two-day shipping, and access to Prime Music. If you’re not ready to grab the year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the deals to come, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day and all the other benefits.

There are dozens of amazing deals but we sorted through them all to bring you the best of the best. Shop ’em all, below.

Image: Nair.

Nair Hair Remover Wax Ready-Strips for Face & Bikini

These alcohol-free wax strips are infused with orchid and cherry blossom extract to be gentle on the face and bikini area.

Image: KoluaWax.

KoluaWax Premium Waxing Kit

More than 30,000 Amazon reviewers have given this digital wax warmer 4+ stars and for good reason. The kit comes from a removable silicone bowl, four bags of wax beads, pre-wax oil, post-wax oil, 20 large applicator sticks, 20 mini brow sticks, and a how-to guide. “I am in my mid 40s and have been waxing most of my life and have used many methods and kits. This kit is by far the best!” says just one 5-star review.

Image: Waxfans.

Waxfans Roll On Wax Warmer

This roll-on kit saves so much time — and money. The soft wax is made of natural materials and helps keep your skin smooth for up to six weeks. The kit gets you the wax warmer, soft wax/honey wax, and large wax strips.

Image: Gleebee.

Gleebee Wax Strips

Wax your face, arms, legs, underarms, bikini area, and wherever else with two sizes of long wax strips .

