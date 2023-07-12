This Is Not a Drill: The Dyson Airwrap Is $100 Off For Amazon Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You don’t have to be a beauty guru to know that the Dyson Airwrap is the gold standard of hair tools. Every celebrity, hairstylist, TikToker, and YouTuber seems to own the product. It’s so popular that it tends to go out of stock at multiple retailers. Plus, it rarely goes on sale. I checked the Dyson Airwrap for a Prime Day deal this morning and saw one for a meager 5 percent. But I am happy to report that I found a way to get it for $100 less than its retail price ($599.99).

Here’s the thing: This Dyson Airwrap is part of Amazon’s Renewed Store. These products are expertly refurbished and have lowered price tags because of that. They’re professionally inspected and rigorously tested so that your renewed product works as good as new. And for a hair tool as splurge-worthy as the Dyson Airwrap, every dollar counts.

The Dyson Airwrap sells for $599.99 on the brand’s own site, but here it is on Amazon for $499.99. Run, run, run!

It also just had a Lightning Deal offer that got 100 percent claimed, but if I were you, I’d keep checking and refreshing the product page to see if another speedy markdown pops up through the end of the day.

It’s not every day that you can cop a discount as big as this one, so you’ll want to sign up for a Prime membership and check out ASAP. And if the deal flies off the shelves too fast, the Airwrap is also on sale here.

What makes this hot tool so coveted is that it utilizes something called the Coanda effect to “attract and wrap hair to the barrel, or surface of the brush,” per the brand. You literally get a salon-grade blowout within the comfort of your own home. Expect shiny, smooth hair in a jiffy, and bouncy waves or curls if that’s the look you’re going for.

This refurbished Dyson Airwrap comes with all of the attachments as well as the storage case, so you’ve got everything you’d need to create a beautiful look on your own (and fast).

If you’ve been dying to get your hands on the Dyson Airwrap, now’s your chance to get it for less during Prime Day.

