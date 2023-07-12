All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day are the bigger ticket items that save you up to $100, like the tools and devices. So, if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your hair dryer or flat iron, now is the time. There are so many major deals on hair tools this year, from best-selling brands including T3, Revlon, and L’Oréal.

But wait. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this major sale, so if you aren’t already, it’s the perfect time to sign up. With your membership, you’ll get access to Amazon Prime Video, free shipping, and access to Prime Music. And free two-day shipping! If you’re not ready to grab the year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the deals to come, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day and all the other benefits.

There are so many deals to sort through, so we did the work for you. These are the best hair tool deals that’ll save you major bucks.

L’Oréal Professionnel Steam Hair Straightener

This multi-purpose hair straightener and curling iron uses L’Oréal’s steam technology and an integrated comb to smooth and straighten all hair textures with less damage. And it’s $50 off!

Mayloa Hair Dryer Brush

More than 1,700 Amazon reviewers gave this blow dry brush 4+ stars. “It is so convenient to be able to style, brush, and dry your hair all at once,” wrote one customer. “No more awkwardly holding a big, clumpy, hair dryer in one hand and your brush in another.” Sounds good to us.

Bed Head Tourmaline Wave

’80s-style crimped hair is back and better than ever. Get mermaid waves with ease with this deep wave iron .

T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer

Upgrade your old dryer for this fast-drying and ultra-lightweight option . The high-volume airstream is infused with 10M negative ions per second for smooth and shiny results.

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

Choose a 1 or 1.5-inch flat iron and save more than $50 on T3’s cult-favorite. There are nine digitally-controlled temperature settings for frizz-free styles in just one pass.

