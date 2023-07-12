5 Dyson Airwrap Alternatives to Shop During Amazon Prime Day—Because The O.G. Still Costs $589

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The product I was most excited to see this Prime Day was the Dyson Airwrap. My mom, sister, and friends all own the hair tool and I’m high-key jealous. But alas, the Airwrap has a meager five percent discount as we speak. Soooo, I guess I won’t be purchasing it this time around. Getting my hopes up got me thinking about Dyson Airwrap alternatives on Amazon, specifically ones that flaunt steep discounts during Prime Day.

If your thought process sounds exactly like mine, you’re welcome. I’ve gathered five of the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives from Amazon, and they start at just $39. From Shark to Revlon, these options provide salon-grade blowouts, according to shoppers.

Don’t spend $589 on the O.G. when you can find similar products at a fraction of the price this Prime Day. But be sure to sign up for a Prime membership to shop any and all Prime Day deals and get faster shipping.

Keep reading for five Dyson Airwrap alternatives on Amazon that won’t cost you anywhere close to $600.

Weight: 1.65 pounds

1.65 pounds Temperature Settings: Low, Medium, High

Low, Medium, High Attachments: IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator, IQ Styling Brush, IQ Curl-Defining Diffuser

IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator, IQ Styling Brush, IQ Curl-Defining Diffuser Technology: HyperAIR IQ Technology

Weighing in at just 1.65 pounds, you’re going to want this Dyson Airwrap alternative for a multitude of reasons. First, it uses HyperAIR IQ Technology to fuse high-velocity heated air and ionized air so that you can dry your hair in a jiffy without damaging your strands. The blow dryer is constantly monitoring the temperature to prevent extreme heat damage. Not to mention, there’s a cool shot button to help achieve a silky smooth finish, along with three heat and three airflow settings.

Shopper Review: “Dyson who???? OMG people, this is by far the best dryer I have EVER used! My hair has NEVER been softer and I can feel there is no damage happening! I used to use the Revlon dryer brush but noticed my hair felt to dry after using it. This is 1000 x better!”

Weight: 1.57 pounds

1.57 pounds Temperature Settings: Cool, Low, High

Cool, Low, High Attachments: None

None Technology: Ionic and Ceramic

Whether or not you’re a beauty guru, you most likely recognize the Revlon One-Step. It’s called the “One-Step” because of its ability to style and dry hair all at once. I own this hot tool and can vouch for its drying power, and it’s also great at taming frizz. The brush’s nylon pin and tufted bristles are gentle on strands and get all of the knots out without having to yank and tug.

Shopper Review: “Literally the best thing you will buy this year. I got mine a few months ago and even convinced my hairdresser to do a product demo on her social media. She prefers this to any other hair dryer especially the Dyson which is $300 and takes 100 hours to dry your hair. This Revlon brush is amazing,” wrote one user. “It takes me 10 mins from wet/towel dried to soft and straight dry hair that looks like I just paid for a blowout.”

Weight: 2.6 pounds

2.6 pounds Temperature Settings: Cool, Medium, High

Cool, Medium, High Attachments: None

None Technology: Ionic

Achieve a beautiful blowout minus any frizz thanks to this brush’s ionic technology that seals the cuticle. It also features vents that offer optimal airflow to that it doesn’t take forever to dry your hair. Get a smooth finish with the blow dryer brush’s nylon and tufted bristles.

Shopper Review: “Dries well, easy to hold and maneuver. I had bought the 400.00 Dyson hair dryer and wasn’t happy with it, returned it after buying this- my absolute favorite hair tool. Don’t need a straightener or curling iron after using this.”

Weight: 1 pound

1 pound Temperature Settings: Low 370°F for Fine Hair, Medium 390°F for Medium Hair, High 410°F for Coarse Hair

Low 370°F for Fine Hair, Medium 390°F for Medium Hair, High 410°F for Coarse Hair Attachments: None

None Technology: Adjustable heat-up times include 15 seconds for Fine Hair, 17 seconds for Medium Hair, 19 seconds for Coarse Hair

The CHI Spin N Curl Hair Curler is the lightest hot tool on this list, so if you’re prone to getting wrist or hand aches while doing your hair, this one-pound device is for you. Its one-inch ceramic rotating barrel is most suitable for hair that measures between six and 16 inches in length. Other notable features include a beep alert, auto temperature lock, and one-hour automatic shut-off. Add this hair curler to your cart for frizz-free, shiny locks.

Shopper Review: “Short version: I LOVE this CHI curler! I’m selling the Dyson,” wrote one user. “I can now give my lenths loose wave/curl in 5 minutes flat! I hated switching the Dyson barrels, the whole switch operation and figuring out which barrel to use on which side was tedious. This device is so easy, I just place the curler in my hair and make sure the section I want to curl is placed in the “fork”, and press the button that is further back/closer to the back of my head. The buttons are slightly raised and placed symmetrically, so I can press the correct button without even looking. It’s easy and intuitive and blows the Dyson barrel circus out of the water.”

Weight: 1.61 pounds

1.61 pounds Temperature Settings: Cool, Low, High

Cool, Low, High Attachments: None

None Technology: Ionic

Dry and style your hair with this hot air dryer brush that delivers volume and shine to your strands. It does all of this with ionic technology that minimizes frizz, plus the nylon and boar bristles detangle your hair.

Shopper Review: “Was going to buy the Dyson Airwrap but didn’t want to spend a fortune on a hairdryer that may not even work on my thick and often frizzy hair. I’m so glad I got this instead! Not only was it far less expensive, it works exactly as I hoped it would. It’s like having a personal stylist there to blowout my hair each time. So easy to use and salon-styled results all on my own! It took a little getting used to and the heat could be stronger but I’ll take it because the results are so good.”

