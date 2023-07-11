Amazon Put These 6 Best Hair Growth Oils on Sale For Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been noticing hair loss lately, there’s no better time than Prime Day to shop for remedies. Of course, you should always consider speaking to your dermatologist, but if you’re crunched on time and want to save money ASAP, now’s your chance. Amazon has such a vast lineup of offerings, and all of them come at affordable price tags.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of six hair growth oils that you can shop for during Prime Day. A lot of these formulas contain popular hair growth ingredients such as castor oil, biotin, rosemary oil, caffeine, or rice water. Although each person is going to experience different results, and these formulas aren’t going to magically grow hair on your head, they do have impressive reviews from shoppers.

Whether your strands are thinning, shedding, or balding, consider buying any of these hair growth products on Amazon while they’re discounted during Prime Day. Your locks will be all the better for it.

To access these jaw-dropping markdowns, sign up for a Prime membership if you haven’t already done so. This will ensure faster shipping, exclusive deals, and more.

Wild Growth.

Compatible with all hair types, Wild Growth’s Hair Oil uses olive oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, and rice bran to give you thicker and longer strands. Due to its nourishing benefits, it can also reduce blow-dry time post-shampoo, making for shorter styling sessions.

Venanoci.

Venanoci’s Hair Growth Oil contains caffeine, castor oil, rosemary oil, ginger oil, and biotin to ensure your strands are in a healthier environment where they’re less vulnerable to breaking. Massage two to four drops of this product into your scalp to see the best results.

Difeel.

If there’s anyone we trust to give us hair advice, it’s Selena Gomez. The celeb used a spoolie to brush this castor oil through her brows in a TikTok video. Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, per the brand, which helps promote blood circulation on the scalp. If you have a good amount of blood circulation on your scalp, expect healthy hair follicles.

Mielle Organics.

You probably recognize Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil from TikTok after users saw amazing results. The formula calls on biotin, rosemary oil, castor oil, and peppermint oil to prevent damage, increase scalp circulation, restore shine, stop dandruff, get rid of itchiness, and strengthen strands. While the oil is primarily formulated for 3A and 4C hair types, it’s technically suitable for all hair types and concerns.

Luv Me Care.

Mix together essential vitamins and botanical ingredients and what do you get? Luv Me Care’s Hair Growth Oil, of course! This formula transforms dry, damaged, frizzy strands into smoother, shinier, healthier ones with regular use.

Viva Naturals.

Nourish and hydrate your hair with this super affordable castor oil. Your strands, lashes, and brows should look thicker, glossier, and healthier after using this product on the regular.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals: