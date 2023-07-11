All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the highly anticipated Barbie movie approaches, fans of the iconic doll are eagerly preparing to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Barbie. From fashion to accessories, Barbie has always been a trendsetter, inspiring countless generations with her glam—and a bit campy–style. One of the most popular ways fans express their admiration for Barbie’s fashion sense is through Barbie-inspired nails.

Whether you’re a fan eagerly awaiting the upcoming Barbie movie or simply looking to add some flair to your nail game, Barbie-inspired nails are the perfect choice. From the classic Barbie pink hues to glittery accents and intricate designs, the possibilities are endless. Designs often incorporate elements such as bows, diamonds, hearts, and even miniature Barbie doll decals, transforming fingertips into miniature works of art that pay homage to the timeless doll.

Celebrities have given Barbie nails a spin, too, including Issa Rae and America Ferrera. Save the below as inspo for next time you hit the salon.

Pale Pink With Pearls and Rhinestones

Young Barbie actor Ariana Greenblatt had one of the cutest manicures for the Los Angeles premiere. Manicurist Zola Ganzorigt used the OPI <3 Barbie the Movie Collection for the look, of course. “Pink and Barbie the Movie, of course, we’re the inspirations behind the nail look,” she said in a statement. “We were going for a playful and feminine look so we chose the sparkly pink for the base and added the pearl bow and rhinestones for extra sparkle.”

Clear With Rhinestones

Barbie star Hari Nef also had some fun with her nails for the LA premiere. Nail artist Sojin Oh used Aprés Nail polish and soft gel nail extensions for her “crystal clear nails.”

Mix and Match Nails

How cute are these light and dark pink talons with a different design on each nail?!

Barbie French Mani

Nail artist Eri Ishizu also used the OPI <3 Barbie the Movie Collection for Barbie star Issa Rae’s nails for the LA premiere. “Issa has been in the mood for pink! We wanted to have fun with the nail look for the Barbie premiere so we decided on using different pink shades,” she said. “Using the signature color and embracing the playfulness of Barbie, I put a spin on the regular French mani, creating an abstract version.”

Pink French Tips

For her recent appearance in Seoul, Barbie star Margot Robbie debuted a pink French manicure by South Korean nail artist, Cho. The natural-length nails feature a pale pink base and a brighter pink accent on the tips.

Classic Pink French

Dua Lipa also went for a French manicure for the LA Barbie premiere but her’s were a little more classic. “We wanted to create a stunning two-tone French manicure for Dua Lipa, capturing the essence of Barbie,” said nail artist Kim Truong in a statement. “Using OPI Nail Lacquer in Hi Barbie! as the pink base and Alpine Snow on the tips, we achieved a striking contrast. With Dua’s elegant clear rhinestone dress, our goal was to bring the ultimate pop of Barbie pink to her look.”

Barbie Aura Nails

The aura nail trend just got a Barbie makeover. The liquid chrome on top of the pink hue gives these nails the coolest effect, plus the pop of baby blue at the top screams Barbie.

Bright Pink

You can go simple with your Barbie mani and still make a major impact. Just check out Barbie star America Ferrera’s nails. “Since America chose a blush mauve outfit and accessories, she wanted a brighter shade of pink to match the color of her handbag,” nail artist Diem Truong said in a statement. “Hi Barbie! was the perfect shade and added that fun vibrant pop of pink against her blush-colored outfit.”

Barbie Bling

Barbie director Greta Gerwig went for a sparkly mani for the LA premiere. “For Greta’s nail look we used OPI <3 Barbie the Movie Collection in the shade Every Night is Girls Night for a girly sparkle,” said nail artist Ashlie Johnson in a statement. “We also added pink and clear Swarovski crystals on top for a little extra Barbie bling! Greta wanted sparkly disco ball nails and these totally shine as bright as she does.”

Pink Chrome

Manicurist Zola Ganzorigt gave Hailey Bieber this pink chrome manicure that screams Barbie. She used OPI nail polish and the brand’s ultra-popular Tim Man Can chrome powder.