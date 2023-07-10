In Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington, the youngest Featherington child. We can’t wait to see her romance with Colin in season 3. In the hit Shonda Rhimes series, the actor wears a red wig to play her character from 1813. In real life, she has naturally dirty blonde hair. But this week, Coughlan dyed her real hair red, a close color to her Bridgerton character.

We’re not sure if Coughlan went ginger for her role in the upcoming Barbie movie (she has red hair in the trailer!) or to make it easier to shoot Bridgerton and wear that big curly wig. Regardless, she looks gorgeous in the cinnamon-colored hue.

The actor’s makeup artist, Neil Young, shared a photo of her new hair color on Instagram. “NEW HAIR, NEW NIC, NEW LOOK 👀🧡👯‍♀️,” Neil wrote in the caption of his post. The ginger hue makes her blue eyes pop and the matching brows look so fresh and modern.

Young credited British colorist Jason Hogan for the new red hair, which Young says in the comments is “just for fun.” Coughlan also gave him a shout-out in her photos from Wimbledon, which she attended with Ralph Lauren (and wearing the designer’s threads.)

“Thank you @britishvogue & @ralphlauren for letting me be a Wimblehun once again, I’ll come back for tennis and tiny sandwiches any time you’ll have me 💚,” she wrote. She also credited hair colorist Josh Wood and stylist Halley Brisker, who gave her that chic, pulled-back hairstyle.

“But don’t you think is what Cher Horowitz would wear to Wimbledon?” Coughlan said in another post, showing off her adorable full ‘fit.

Coughlan’s hair already looks lighter in the Wimbledon photos, which shows just how quickly red hair dye fades. Keep it up with shampoo and conditioner made specifically for red hair, which you can find here.