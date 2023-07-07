Jennifer Love Hewitt Looks Nothing Like Her ‘9-1-1’ Character With Her New Hair

The hit series 9-1-1 is on hiatus and one of its stars is taking advantage of her time off (in the best way possible). Jennifer Love Hewitt debuted a new long, blonde hairstyle on Instagram this week, a major departure from her dark brown, mid-length style she rocks as emergency dispatcher Maddie Buckley. With the show not filming right now, why wouldn’t she want to have a little fun with her look?

It’s unlikely Hewitt’s character is going to get a new look for 9-1-1‘s seventh season. If you watch the show, you know it’s a bit off-brand for the mom of a toddler who has enough to worry about with a new house, a husband-to-be, and a stressful job, to be worrying about her blonde roots and hair extensions. (Though, when has a Ryan Murphy show ever been logical?) Maybe Hewitt will go back to brown before the cast starts filming or she’ll just wear a wig. A Maddie wig sounds a lot easier.

Hewitt shared her new hair on her Instagram stories, writing, “More length, more blonde, more fun.” The actor gave all the credit to hairstylist Nikki Lee and extensions expert Seama Eftekhari at Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles. They also do Sarah Hyland, Cara Delevingne, and Hilary Duff’s length and color so you could say they know what they’re doing. She looks gorgeous.

Image: Instagram.

If you were worrying there was another reason for Hewitt’s new look, like 9-1-1 being canceled, don’t stress. It was but it isn’t anymore. On May 1, it was announced that 9-1-1 was picked up for season 7. But on a new network. Season 7 will be on ABC instead of Fox. Fans wondered how the show was going to do its iconic crossover episodes with sister show, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is staying on Fox. Well, it can’t.

But maybe we’ll get a 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy crossover instead and a new look for Maddie.