When I see the word “volumizing” on any hair product, I usually run screaming. OK, that’s an exaggeration but when you have wavy, frizzy hair that grows larger throughout the day like I do, you’re not really looking for more volume. But I listened when hairstylist Teddy Charles told me that Olaplex’s new Volumizing Blow Dry Mist would be my new favorite for a bouncy blowout with actually less frizz. Unsurprisingly, he was right.

A few weeks ago, I went to Ollin Salon in Beverly Hills, CA to try out the new launch with Charles and colorist Chad Kenyon. They both assured me that this blowout spray wasn’t going to make my hair big and sticky like some other “volumizing” products. So, we washed my hair and sprayed the new mist into my roots. After a round-brush blowout, I realized they were right. My hair had that Matilda Djerf volume at the roots but the rest was smooth and silky.

Image: Elizabeth Denton.

The volume in my hair felt light and bouncy and even better, it stayed that way for days. That’s because the Volumizing Blow Dry Mist has anti-humidity properties, while also protecting against heat up to 450 degrees. Basically, my fake blonde, frizzy hair wasn’t fried at all. Plus, it has the Olaplex Bond Building Technology everyone loves so much.

Image: Olaplex.

When I told Charles I usually wash my hair every few days, he recommended using the Blow Dry Mist on second-day hair. My scalp doesn’t get very oily but my style does fall flat when I sleep on it (obviously). This gives it a boost with just a little bit of a round-brush blowout. To wit, this is day two. See how much body my hair has?! Call me impressed.

Grab the Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist at Olaplex now and at Ulta Beauty on July 9.