On Wednesday, Florence Pugh hit up the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a gorgeous light purple Valentino gown. But all eyes were on Pugh’s pink hair. Don’t worry — she still has her buzzcut. It’s now just a really pretty shade of pink that goes perfectly with the lilac dress.

British hairstylist Peter Lux is responsible for Pugh’s pink buzzcut (he did her Met Gala one, too!). He didn’t say exactly what he used to add the baby-pink hue but it could be temporary color that’ll wash out in a few days. It matches her pink makeup perfectly, a look created by makeup artist Alex Babsky with Valentino Beauty.

Babsky revealed exactly which products he used (we love when they do that!), which include V-Lighter Illuminating Face Primer and Highlighter ($58 at Sephora), Go-Clutch Refillable Radiant Setting Powder in 02 Finishing Powder – Light and 0- Universal Bronzing ($205 at Sephora), and Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush in 09 Poudre – soft nude pink with light reflecting pearls ($52 at Sephora).

Her sultry eyes feature Twin Liner Gel and Liquid Eyeliner in 04 Black and Marrone ($40 at Sephora), Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush in 12 Bright Dream ($52 at Sephora), Magnificent Smudgeproof Volumizing Mascara ($32 at Sephora), and Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner in 02 Brown ($40 at Sephora).

Finally, her lips are Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick in 115R ($45 at Sephora). It’s a very similar shade to her hair.

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.

Pugh is doing promotion for her upcoming movie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It comes out the same day as the Barbie movie, July 21. We’re hoping the actor is heading to more Paris Fashion Week shows this week for even more sheer dresses and ultra-cool pink hair.