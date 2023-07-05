We didn’t expect one of the stars of Paris Fashion Week to be Camila Cabello. Not that she doesn’t have great style — because she does — but we haven’t seen her hit a fashion week circuit in a while, especially not in Europe. But we’re so glad she did because so far, Cabello has turned out ‘fit after ‘fit with the cutest “French girl” hairstyles, including a ponytail you’re going to want to copy.

For the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2023-24 in Paris, France, Cabello enlisted her glam team: Dimitris Giannetos for hair and Patrick Ta for makeup. Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn styled her in a white Stephane Rolland minidress that cinched to the side and featured stone detail and an asymmetric wrap front. The dress is so eye-catching, Giannetos decided to get Cabello’s hair out of her face with what he’s calling a “French ponytail.”

She has blunt, eye-grazing bangs, and a long mid-pony that flips back and forth while she heads into the show. The pony is simple, without any adornments or fancy hair ties, but that doesn’t make it boring. It’s ultra-long, hitting her mid-back, and super shiny. Of course, it’s faux hair but it matches her natural color really perfectly.

Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.

For her makeup, Ta kept the look really simple and natural to allow the dress to do all the talking. “Stepping into my fresh face era,” he wrote on Instagram. And wow, is he ever. The singer’s makeup looks much different from what he usually does on Gigi Hadid or Jasmine Tooke. It’s just as pretty though, with flushed pink cheeks, long, flirty lashes, a ’90s nude lip, and full, dark brows.

We can’t wait to see what else the dream team does with Cabello this week.