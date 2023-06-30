Kim Cattrall’s New Bangs Are Giving ’90s Samantha Jones

Kim Cattrall is having a major moment. She has a hit show on Netflix (watch Glamorous if you haven’t already!) and a highly anticipated cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That… Oh, and she just happens to look better than ever. At 66 years old, she’s showing everyone how hot and successful women can be at any age. Cattrall recently hit the TV circuit with new bangs looking fresh and chic — and a bit like her “Sex and the City” character Samantha Jones.

Cattrall was seen in New York City on Wednesday for an appearance on The View and an event at the 92nd Street Y. She looked glam on the TV show in a gold sequin top and blue pants, with her golden blonde hair popping in the sun. Her new fringe fits the overall look because it isn’t too heavy or too wispy. It’s the perfect middle ground of just enough hair but not too much to overwhelm her face.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images Getty.

The actor spoke to The View hosts about her And Just Like That Cameo and bringing Samantha Jones back to life in the right way — and with the right style.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ And I went, ‘Hmm… Let me get creative,'” Cattrall said. “One of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it, and we did.”

Field was the costume designer on Sex and the City and she also worked with Cattrall on Glamorous.

While the cameo is highly anticipated, most cast members have noted that it’s a pretty small moment.

“It’s just a really sentimental, funny, sweet moment that is timed perfectly for a specific event that’s happening in Carrie’s life,” Sarah Jessica Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s so familiar. So it’s really nice, I think.”