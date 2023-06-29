All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are a gazillion Fourth of July sales going on right now, and René Furterer’s friends and family event is one that might not be on your radar but should be. Why? Well, because the brand is known for its amazing products that yield amazing results. From shampoos to serums to oils, its offerings are about to give you a complete hair transformation.

Dealing with thinning strands? René Furterer has got you covered. Dealing with hair loss? René Furterer has a formula for you. Dealing with dull locks? You know what I’m going to say—René Furterer has a solution!

The brand’s entire roster of products is 25 percent off from June 29 through July 5. Just be sure to enter promo code FF25 at checkout to save on all of your new fave formulas.

Courtesy of Rene Furterer

This leave-in treatment combats hair thinning thanks to lotus mineral complex, pfaffia extract, and lemon essential oil. All of these hair-loving ingredients rebalance the scalp, deliver necessary nutrients to your strands and promote microcirculation.

Rene Furterer

The Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo encourages fuller, thicker hair follicles by targeting the many factors that lead to progressive loss in both men and women. Orange oil, lavender oil, and rosemary oil join forces to purify the scalp and encourage microcirculation upon massaging the product into your scalp and strands.

Courtesy of Rene Furterer

The Tonucia Replumping Shampoo is formulated to protect against the effects of aging by restoring density, stimulating the scalp, and rejuvenating thinning locks. After regular use, you should notice thicker and stronger hair follicles, according to the brand.

Rene Furterer

This pre-wash scalp oil blends ultra-nourishing ingredients like orange and lavender essential oils that work together to purify the scalp and restore balance. Your locks are about to look and feel so silky smooth and shiny.

Rene Furterer.

This vegan shampoo promises to energize the scalp and improve hair strength, leaving you with visibly healthier strands. It nourishes the hair from root to tip with the help of guarana extract, orange oil, lavender oil, and rosemary oil.