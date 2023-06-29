All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’ve been a loyal Dyson Airwrap girl since it came out in 2022. I’ve pretty much used nothing else to dry my wavy, frizzy hair, since. It’s amazing for that ’90s supermodel blowout that’s been trending as of late. But when I want to have ultra-straight hair (think more Kate Moss than Cindy Crawford), it takes a lot more time. Dyson’s latest innovation, the Airstrait Straightener, totally changed the game. Let me explain.

My hair has been through it all. By the time I was 14, I was getting blonde highlights in my mousy brown hair. I was also fighting my wavy, sometimes curly, hair. Old millennials like me remember that straight hair ruled in the early 2000s (along with my Abercrombie & Fitch denim mini skirt). And I didn’t have it. So, I had my mom use an iron — yes, a real iron — on my hair after I laid it out on an ironing board. Not great.

Fast forward more than two decades and I haven’t been much nicer to my hair. Years of being platinum blonde did some damage, and although I’ve embraced my natural hair texture some, I still straighten it far too often. So, I’m always looking for ways to reduce the strain on my strands. When I learned Dyson was coming out with a wet-to-dry straightener, I was both excited and skeptical.

It’s hard to fully understand the Airstrait until you get your hands on it. It has so many bells and whistles I didn’t think I care about and now I love. For example, when it’s closed, it becomes a hairdryer perfect for drying my roots before I start straightening. It also works on dry hair with the press of a button so I can use it on second-day hair that starts to curl up.

It’s also very satisfying to use. I generally hate doing my hair but I love taking a wavy, frizzy chunk of hair and passing it through this genius little gadget until the piece comes out smooth, straight, and silky. My strands look straight but not flat like they do with a regular flat iron. I also like to think Dyson is on to something with the lack of hot plates for less damage. And any time I can use only one tool — instead of a blowout and then a flat iron — is a good idea.

I’ve been wearing my hair straight since I got the Dyson Airstrait mostly just because I really like using it and it’s saving me a ton of time. I have to admit, though, I do like having more curled-under ends at times. That’s where rollers come in. With my hair still hot, I pop in a few of the Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers ($12 at Amazon ), finish my makeup, and remove them for a blowout look without more heat.

Now, I can’t say for sure how well the Dyson Airstrait will work on all hair textures but for mine, it’s working much better than I ever expected. It’s safe to say, I’m a changed woman.

The Airstrait Straightener is out now at retailers including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Dyson.