Jennifer Garner’s Fave Detangling Brush From Amazon Reaches ‘Every Strand’

Lately, I’ve been loving Jennifer Garner’s hilarious cooking segments and wholesome gardening sessions on Instagram. And while scrolling through her page, I can’t help but notice her hair. It goes from long natural waves to a sleek bob to a tousled bob to a messy ponytail. But no matter what hairstyle she’s rocking, her strands always look incredibly healthy, smooth, and shiny.

Now while the actress is an official Virtue partner, I have a strong feeling her beautiful locks are also in part thanks to the brush she uses. Jennifer recently shared some of her beauty essentials with Allure, and guess what was included?? Her fave hairbrush!

She said of the Denman D90L Tangle Tamer Ultra , “I brush conditioner through the ends of my hair in the shower. This brush makes sure I reach every strand.” And that’s the key, isn’t it? A brush that cares for and detangles every single piece of hair. There are some brushes that don’t feel like they do anything for your scalp or hair, but “this powerful detangling hairbrush is great for removing tough knots and tangles,” per the brand. And it does this without catching or dragging thanks to its sturdy nylon bristles that seamlessly glide through your strands. You shouldn’t be yanking or breaking your locks anymore.

Photo: Denman.

The brush features an air-cushioned pad that molds to the shape of your head, which ensures an easy, pain-free, damage-free comb through. It’s also super comfortable to hold. An ergonomically-shaped handle will help avoid those annoying hand cramps.

If you’re concerned about combing this brush through your wig or hair extensions, don’t sweat it. This brush’s soft nylon pins are gentle enough for any kind of hair, especially because there are both short and long bristles on the brush. They tackle even the most stubborn knots and tangles with ease.

While you might think $30 is too much to pay for a hairbrush, Jennifer isn’t the only one who believes it’s worth the investment. The product has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon, with one shopper saying, “I had to see what the hype was about and now I’m convinced. This is one of the best paddle brushes I have used. It works great on black hair (curls and coils).”

“I have long thick hair Afro Latino and I swear me detangling my hair would take almost an hour !!!! This I can detangle in 10 min,” raved another five-star reviewer. “Worth every penny !!!!! And a hair saver too !!!!”

One even gave a direct shoutout to Jen, saying, “Thank Jennifer Garner! I didn’t believe this was going to be a ‘thing.’ Well, it was just so easy to brush through my entanglement of hair. A brilliant brush !”

Well, what are you waiting for? Get Jennifer Garner-level healthy strands with the Denman D90L Tangle Tamer Ultra brush that’s $30 on Amazon .

In case you’re curious about the other beauty products the actress has been loving, we’ve included a few more below.

Photo: PURA D’OR.

“Great, natural, affordable oil . Use after you shower. It’s safe to use…anywhere,” she told Allure.

Photo: Stila.

“Forever a devoted fan of this cream blush in Peony ,” she shared with Allure.