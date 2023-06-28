Kaia Gerber is only 21 years old so to say her brunette hair is iconic would be a bit…dramatic. But it’s because of her famous mom’s locks (that would be THE Cindy Crawford) that her brown hair does evoke supermodel status. Still, Gerber decided to switch it up, going a really pretty caramel blonde shade that’s a subtle change but makes a huge impact.

Gerber shared her new look to her 10 million followers on Instagram Stories tagging celebrity colorist Matt Rez. He’s responsible for Kendall Jenner’s recent “sun-kissed” hair, as well as Nina Dobrev’s glossy brunette hue. Rez popularized “midlights,” a shade that’s somewhere in between a highlight and a lowlight. It’s not balayage because the color begins at the roots.

“The mid-light is a blending shade,” Rez told Refinery29. “It can be incorporated through any hair texture or color — redheads, brunettes, dirty blondes — to naturally transition the overall color to a lighter or darker shade.”



“It’s all about weaving in that connecting, in-between shade,” he explained. “Adding a mid-light will softly blend a fading summer highlight into those deeper lowlights in your hair. The result is this rich, dimensional color that grows out beautifully without any harsh demarkation lines at the root.” Talk about supermodel color.

You can tell she’s feeling the warm color as she posed with little makeup in the golden hour glow. The model switched up her color but kept her length. Lately, she’s been going for long, straight hair with ’90s layers that give a modern Jennifer Aniston vibe.

Gerber has experimented with short hair before, though. In 2019, she had a bob that she took even shorter for Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show. Basically, she can pull off anything and we love watching her do it.