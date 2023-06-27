Monday night, Nina Dobrev hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for her new Netflix movie The Out-Laws. There’s a ton of buzz around the comedy but the Vampire Diaries actor ensured all eyes were on her with her brand-new bangs. Previously, she had long, one-length hair so her stylist really had to chop off a lot of inches — and it was totally worth it.

Dobrev’s hairstylist Mark Townsend posted a series of photos to his Instagram showing the process of chopping off the actor’s hair. “Nina got bangs! 🖤 @nina and me cutting some fringe,” he wrote. He credited Derek Kettela as the photographer, Daniel Kolaric on makeup, and Matt Rez for the glossy, rich brunette color.

It feels like every celebrity is getting bangs lately. Mandy Moore got piecey bangs and a lob, Jennifer Lopez went for heavy long bangs, and Kim Kardashian tried 2003-style side bangs. Dua Lipa‘s bangs are so long, we wondered how she could see.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Nina Dobrev attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Out-Laws” at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Dobrev’s bangs are different from them all. These are full and blunt, slightly longer on the sides, and curled under. They remind us of Zooey Deschanel’s iconic fringe on New Girl, or, more recently, when Lily Collins got bangs for season 3 of Emily in Paris. It seems like Dobrev’s fringe is just for fun and to switch up her look for the red carpet. And why not? She has the best of best hairstylists and colorists are her disposal so it’s fun to make a change.

That doesn’t mean you should be running for the scissors just because her bangs look so good. If you want to get fringe, sit on it for a minute and maybe even play around with clip-on bangs. Then, make an appointment with a hairstylist so your long bangs don’t become baby bangs by mistake.