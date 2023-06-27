Read Next: Are Zach & Kaity Still Together From The Bachelor? Where They Are Now After the Season 27 Finale
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
barbie world

Shay Mitchell Turned Herself Into Barbie & It’s Iconic

I didn't even recognize her!
Shay Mitchell
Getty Images.
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Barbie is everywhere these days. Leading up to the much-anticipated Barbie movie on July 21, everyone and everything is becoming Barbie-themed. Including Shay Mitchell. The actor and entrepreneur turned herself into Barbie for her Béis x Barbie The Movie collection and the results are truly iconic.

Mitchell enlisted her glam team for the campaign, including Diana Shin on makeup, Cesar Deleon Ramirez on hair, and Greg Swales as the photographer. They did an incredible job. She could easily be starring in the movie. (Is Greta Gerwig kicking herself right now?!) Her honey-blonde hair features the perfect curled-under ponytail and blunt ’60s-style bangs.

Mitchell’s makeup is also Barbie perfection with bright pink cheeks, baby-pink lips, and pastel blue eyeshadow. The silver jewelry and pink hair bow finish off the look.

I have a feeling we’re going to see more photos of Mitchell as Barbie closer to when Béis x Barbie The Movie collection drops July 19. It’s sure to fly off the virtual shelves thanks to the bold Barbie Pink colorway. It’s on The Mini Weekender, The Rollers, The Cosmetic Case, The Travel Wallet, and The Passport and Luggage Tag Set.

Béis x Barbie The Movie collection

Beis Large Check-In Roller

$328
Buy Now

The inside of the suitcases is especially adorable. The custom-designed pink floral lining is the brand’s first foray into personalized detailing within its luggage.

beis barbie

If you’re not in the market for a big suitcase, there are smaller — and just as cute — options coming. Get on the waitlist for your favorite, below. They’re going to sell out.

Béis barbie

Béis The Mini Weekender

$98
Buy Now
Béis barbie

Béis The Carry On Roller

$218
Buy Now
Béis x Barbie The Movie

Béis The Travel Wallet

$48
Buy Now
Béis x Barbie The Movie

Béis The Cosmetic Case

$68
Buy Now

With the fever of the Béis Warehouse Sale this weekend in Southern California (folks waited in line for deals for up to 10 hours!), Béis’ collections are hotter than ever. And with the Barbie obsession as of late, you’re not going to want to wait to get your luggage update.

StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad