All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Barbie is everywhere these days. Leading up to the much-anticipated Barbie movie on July 21, everyone and everything is becoming Barbie-themed. Including Shay Mitchell. The actor and entrepreneur turned herself into Barbie for her Béis x Barbie The Movie collection and the results are truly iconic.

Mitchell enlisted her glam team for the campaign, including Diana Shin on makeup, Cesar Deleon Ramirez on hair, and Greg Swales as the photographer. They did an incredible job. She could easily be starring in the movie. (Is Greta Gerwig kicking herself right now?!) Her honey-blonde hair features the perfect curled-under ponytail and blunt ’60s-style bangs.

Mitchell’s makeup is also Barbie perfection with bright pink cheeks, baby-pink lips, and pastel blue eyeshadow. The silver jewelry and pink hair bow finish off the look.

I have a feeling we’re going to see more photos of Mitchell as Barbie closer to when Béis x Barbie The Movie collection drops July 19. It’s sure to fly off the virtual shelves thanks to the bold Barbie Pink colorway. It’s on The Mini Weekender, The Rollers, The Cosmetic Case, The Travel Wallet, and The Passport and Luggage Tag Set.

The inside of the suitcases is especially adorable. The custom-designed pink floral lining is the brand’s first foray into personalized detailing within its luggage.

If you’re not in the market for a big suitcase, there are smaller — and just as cute — options coming. Get on the waitlist for your favorite, below. They’re going to sell out.

With the fever of the Béis Warehouse Sale this weekend in Southern California (folks waited in line for deals for up to 10 hours!), Béis’ collections are hotter than ever. And with the Barbie obsession as of late, you’re not going to want to wait to get your luggage update.