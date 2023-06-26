As the mercury rises and summer beckons, it’s time to bid farewell to long locks and embrace a fresh, shorter hairstyle. Just ask Chloë Grace Moretz. The actor stepped out with a chic new bob that’s a far departure from her long hair as of late. It’s a versatile and effortlessly chic option for a more low-maintenance summer vibe.

Whether you prefer a classic, blunt bob or a modern, textured variation, bob haircuts offer a world of possibilities. Bob hairstyles can be customized to suit your personal style, allowing you to experiment with different lengths, angles, and layers to create a look that is uniquely yours.

Moretz’s longtime hairstylist Gregory Russell was responsible for the chop. He skipped the Gen Z-approved middle part and gave his client a side part with a subtle wave.

Over the weekend, Moretz showed off the new bob while attending the Nimona Special Screening in New York City. Russell styled her hair a bit differently this time with a wet look, tousled back and tucked behind her ears. We have to say, this is the coolest way to wear a bob in 2023.

Image: Getty.

The actor’s makeup was eye-catching too. Makeup artist Kale Teter gave Moretz a “clean eye and a bold lip.” We’re dying to know what red lipstick he used so, Kale, DM us.

Moretz’s famous friends and fans are obsessed with her new look. “Yeasssss this cut!!” wrote Lily Collins, who knows a thing or two about a good haircut. “Hotttt,” said makeup artist Jenna Kristina. One fan even noted that her new look evokes her Nimona character, writing: “Ooo, I LOVE this look. This look is VERY MUCH in character for Nimona. Can’t wait for the movie 👏👏👏.”

We can’t wait either. The medieval-themed, science-fantasy, animated movie comes out June 23.