When you have wavy, frizzy hair like I do, summer is not the time to get bangs. But when you’re Jennifer Lopez and have the best hairstylists at your fingertips, you take the plunge. Lopez shared her new bangs on Instagram over the weekend, right before she shared that “Daddy Appreciation Post” that has everyone talking. Though her husband Ben Affleck gave us a ton to double-tap, it’s worth taking a second look at Lopez’s hair to get all the summer beauty inspo.

JLo tagged Lorenzo Martin as the hairstylist for her new look. Her bangs are thicker and shorter than ever and she has cool-girl, long shaggy layers. Friends and fans are obsessing over the style. “I love you with her!” hairstylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez wrote on Martin’s account. “Yes give me the Lorenzo Jlo!” Makeup artist David Velasquez said what we’re all thinking: “It’s the shaggy cut for meehhh!!”

We’re not sure if Lopez also changed her hair color but the perfect golden brown highlights look fresh. We’re not 100 percent sure what the new look is for either, but she tagged #ThisIsMeNow, which is the name of her upcoming ninth studio album set to be released July 21. (So soon!) She’s been out and about more than usual lately, which often happens when an artist is going to promote new work soon.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Jennifer Lopez is seen on June 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

There’s also the fact that she and Affleck just bought a Beverly Hills mansion and she’s been seen out in Los Angeles shopping for furniture looking more stylish than ever. She’s put more effort into her street style and it’s paying off. Mrs. Affleck is looking better than ever and most importantly, she seems really happy.