All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok is once again proving beauty maintenance doesn’t have to break the bank—especially when it comes to shaving. A less than $3 “magic shaving powder

” just went viral for its incredibly effective results that rival that of Nair.

The SoftSheen-Carson Shaving Magic

may appear less than enticing, but it will have you ditching your razor in no time. TikTok creator @alyssamariegray racked up over 2.2 million likes on her video displaying how the product works after she picked it up for just a couple of bucks at Walmart ($2.77 at Amazon).

“So I decided to go for this thing I saw on TikTok,” she says in the video. “This was $1.87 at Walmart. Basically, I had seen this thing that it was better than Nair or other hair removing creams, and you get no razor bumps and you don’t have to worry about getting cut or shaving. It took about 5 to 7 minutes to get super smooth.” The creator of the video also suggested exfoliating after, since the powder also takes “lots of dead skin off.”

SoftSheen-Carson SoftSheen-Carson

The razorless shaving powder

(that’s right, all you need to do is apply, wait a few minutes, and then rinse to see the results) comes in regular strength, high strength

for coarser hair, and then a skin-conditioning option

for more sensitive skin. No matter which formulation you go with, users can expect a hairless surface to remain for a minimum of four days, making this the perfect product to use ahead of vacation or special events. Since you are applying it straight on the skin, the brand does recommend doing a patch test ahead of diving in to ensure no adverse reactions arise.

The viral TikTok isn’t the only praise the SoftSheen-Carson Shaving Magic

has received; the product has racked up over 57,000 ratings from Amazon reviewers.

“Don’t walk, RUNNNNN and go get this!! It’s a little stinky but it left me with the smoothest shave I have ever had!! 20/10,” wrote one shopper.

“I have never had legs so smooth in my entire life,” shared another. “That smooth leg feeling has never lasted so long for me either. I had smooth legs for days!”

I’m totally convinced—grab a tub

alongside me before everyone else sells it out. For less than $3 and that sweet two-day Prime shipping, what do you have to lose?